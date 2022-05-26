Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Have 2 Adorable Kids: See Drew and Jett’s Cutest Photos

Gold medal family! Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband, Andrew East , have two growing babies running around their Nashville home – but that doesn’t stop them from being the picture perfect family of four.

The gold medalist tied the knot with her retired football player husband in an intimate Tennessee ceremony in April 2016. Just one year into their marriage, in October 2017, the pair announced they had suffered a miscarriage .

"It's been an emotional roller coaster," Shawn said in their YouTube video announcement at the time. "You go from shocked to 'Holy crap' to 'I can't do this' to 'Let's do this' and now it's like, 'I pray to God I can do this.'"

Despite their heartache, they insisted on looking to the bright side and remaining positive. "We've grown through this, babe, and I can't emphasize enough how proud I am of you," he said in the video. "We know everything happens for a reason," Shawn added. "We believe God's got a bigger plan for us. All we can do is be positive, otherwise, we just sink into a hole."

For his part, Andrew took to Instagram to thank fans for their support. “Shawn Johnson, your courage awes me,” he wrote alongside a tear-filled photo of the couple holding a pair of infant Converse.

Two years after their heartbreak, the couple announced they were expecting their rainbow baby. Daughter Drew Hazel East was born on October 29, 2019.

“You are our everything,” the Teddy & Bear founder captioned her daughter’s Instagram debut. “Welcome to the world baby girl.”

Just seven months later, Andrew was ready to expand their family. “He’s ready for No. 2,” the Iowa native told Us Weekly in May 2020. “I just want some time to drink wine and eat sushi, enjoy our daughter, and then it’d be time.”

The happy couple welcomed their second child together , a boy named Jett James, in July 2021.

“Jett James East,” Shawn wrote as she announced her son’s birth via Instagram on July 31. “My great great great grandmother’s name + Andrew’s brother’s name,” she added, explaining the baby’s unique moniker.

Scroll down to see Drew and Jett’s cutest photos!