What Time Will ‘Emergency’ Be on Amazon Prime? How to Watch the ‘Emergency’ Movie

In Emergency, a new satirical thriller coming to Amazon this weekend, college students Sean and Kunle just want to party. But their plans are cut short when they discovered a girl—a white girl—passed out drunk in their living room.

Directed by Carey Williams, with a screenplay from KD Dávila, Emergency first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January to positive reviews. Though it has all the makings of a “one crazy night” buddy comedy like Superbad, this is a movie with something much deeper to say on race, police brutality, and the impossible choices young Black men are faced with every day.

Starring RJ Cyle, Donald Elise Watkins, Sebastian Chacon, Sabrina Carpenter, and Madison Thompson, this is a movie that you don’t want to miss. Read on to find out how to watch the Emergency movie, including the Emergency 2022 Amazon Prime release date and release time.

HOW TO WATCH EMERGENCY 2022 ON STREAMING:

Emergency will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 27, free to anyone with a Prime subscription. An Amazon Prime subscription costs $12.99 a month, and you can sign up for a free trial here.

If you’d rather see this one in theaters, Emergency will also have a limited theatrical run, opening on May 20. You can find out if there’s a showing near you here.

WHEN DOES EMERGENCY COME ON AMAZON PRIME? EMERGENCY MOVIE RELEASE DATE:

Emergency will begin streaming on Amazon Prime, free to all subscribers, on Friday, May 27.

WHAT TIME WILL EMERGENCY BE ON AMAZON PRIME?

Amazon Studios’ original movies tend to release on the streaming service at around 12 a.m. GMT on the morning of the release date, which means there’s a good chance you’ll be able to watch Emergency as early as 8 p.m Eastern Time, or 5 p.m. Pacific Time, on Thursday evening (today!) in North America.

If you don’t see the movie right away, keep checking back throughout the evening. Happy watching, and keep partying.