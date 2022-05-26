ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What Time Will ‘Emergency’ Be on Amazon Prime? How to Watch the ‘Emergency’ Movie

By Anna Menta
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05g27b_0freEJwG00

In Emergency, a new satirical thriller coming to Amazon this weekend, college students Sean and Kunle just want to party. But their plans are cut short when they discovered a girl—a white girl—passed out drunk in their living room.

Directed by Carey Williams, with a screenplay from KD Dávila, Emergency first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January to positive reviews. Though it has all the makings of a “one crazy night” buddy comedy like Superbad, this is a movie with something much deeper to say on race, police brutality, and the impossible choices young Black men are faced with every day.

Starring RJ Cyle, Donald Elise Watkins, Sebastian Chacon, Sabrina Carpenter, and Madison Thompson, this is a movie that you don’t want to miss. Read on to find out how to watch the Emergency movie, including the Emergency 2022 Amazon Prime release date and release time.

HOW TO WATCH EMERGENCY 2022 ON STREAMING:

Emergency will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 27, free to anyone with a Prime subscription. An Amazon Prime subscription costs $12.99 a month, and you can sign up for a free trial here.

If you’d rather see this one in theaters, Emergency will also have a limited theatrical run, opening on May 20. You can find out if there’s a showing near you here.

WHEN DOES EMERGENCY COME ON AMAZON PRIME? EMERGENCY MOVIE RELEASE DATE:

Emergency will begin streaming on Amazon Prime, free to all subscribers, on Friday, May 27.

WHAT TIME WILL EMERGENCY BE ON AMAZON PRIME?

Amazon Studios’ original movies tend to release on the streaming service at around 12 a.m. GMT on the morning of the release date, which means there’s a good chance you’ll be able to watch Emergency as early as 8 p.m Eastern Time, or 5 p.m. Pacific Time, on Thursday evening (today!) in North America.

If you don’t see the movie right away, keep checking back throughout the evening. Happy watching, and keep partying.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These are the only 2 Netflix original series that matter right now

Ozark is still hanging on. For 10 weeks now, the fourth and final season of the buzzy, critically acclaimed Netflix original series — which dropped its final set of episodes on the streamer on April 29 — has been among the Top Netflix shows worldwide now for a whopping 10 weeks. This week, however, according to the streamer’s just-released weekly global Top 10 data, it’s got a serious challenger, posting some strong numbers.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now should come as no surprise

The long-awaited final episodes of Netflix’s crime drama Ozark, which debuted on the streamer a few weeks ago now, definitely produced one of the most divisive TV endings in recent memory. I was pretty unimpressed with the show’s ending (*spoilers ahead*, so stop right here if you’re not caught up) which sees the Byrdes pretty much get away with everything. Oh, and Ruth Langmore dies, gunned down by Camila Navarro, the sister of cartel leader Omar Navarro.
TV SERIES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
thebrag.com

Everything coming to Netflix in June 2022

Here is everything coming to Netflix in June 2022, which will be headlined by Season 6 of Peaky Blinders and movies such as Vice. Netflix in June 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting month for series bingers and moviegoers alike. The series Peaky Blinders will see its sixth season be released onto the streaming platform alongside the third season of The Umbrella Academy. Previously released movies such as Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Vice, and The Amazing Spider-Man will be released alongside new films such as Spiderhead.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Late Show’ Cancels New Episodes After Stephen Colbert Experiences Possible COVID ‘Recurrence’

Click here to read the full article. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is canceling the taping of new episodes “until further notice” after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert’s COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” “The Late Show’s” official Twitter account posted on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.” Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Amazon Studios#Police Brutality#Emergency#Kd D Vila
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 75-inch TV is at Best Buy today

We’re living in the Golden Age of television, and you deserve a TV that can guide you through it with style. It doesn’t have to break the bank either. 4K TV deals pop up every day that bring gorgeous screens down into a reasonable price range. Right now you can buy a 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $720, down $180 from its original price of $900. Best Buy TV deals like this one don’t often stick around, so jump on it while you can.
ELECTRONICS
TVGuide.com

3 Canceled Shows That Deserve to be Saved

It's that dreaded time of year when broadcast networks make room on their schedules for new fall TV shows by cancelling some old ones, but this year's Upfronts season has been particularly brutal. The ax has fallen on 17 shows so far, with one showrunner referring to the cancellation spree as the Red Wedding. Among the fallen are fan-favorites series like Magnum P.I. and Good Sam on CBS, Batwoman and Roswell, New Mexico on The CW, and The Endgame on NBC.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Why Was ‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled? CBS Boss Explains

CBS canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons on May 12. And according to CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, they did not make that decision lightly. The reboot, starring Jay Hernandez, is one of the few network dramas to feature a Latino lead. Its cancellation was reportedly due to licensing fee disagreements between CBS and Universal Television, per Deadline. Despite the show’s popularity (it ranked No. 9 out of CBS’s 14 network dramas, per TVLine), CBS and Universal Television reportedly could not reach an agreement.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

This Hulu deal slashes your subscription to $1 a month

Hulu deals are currently dropping the subscription price down to just $1 per month for the first three months - a fair shake less than the normal $6.99p/m price. Tying in with 'National Streaming Day' (no, we didn't realise that was a thing either), the week-long promotion runs until May 27 and saves you a tidy $17.97 on the sticker price overall. However, it's only available for new and eligible returning subscribers, so don't get your hopes up if you already have an active Hulu membership. For context, 'eligible returning subscribers' means anyone who cancelled one or more months ago.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Was David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard Away From the Show?

“NCIS” has seen a lot of cast turnover between seasons 18 and 19. Although, no matter who departs the hit CBS show, it seems we can always depend on one series original cast member to make a return. At 88 years old, David McCallum holds a recurring role within the hit series. However, he retired as “NCIS” lead medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in season 15. Ducky then transitioned to the agency historian shortly after. Since then, McCallum has made infrequent appearances on “NCIS.” And now, with season 19 about to conclude, we’re wondering why he’s been away so long.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hit New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1 Spot

The new Netflix movie Senior Year provided the streamer with a much-needed hit as the streamer deals with increasingly bad news. The comedy stars Rebel Wilson as a woman in her late 30s who wakes up from a 20-year coma and goes back to high school to finish her diploma. Senior Year earned mixed reviews from critics, but the R-rated comedy has done well with Netflix subscribers.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Decider.com

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy