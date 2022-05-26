ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Rep. Ronny Jackson facing ethics inquiry over misuse of campaign funds

By Christian McPhate Staff Writer cmcphate@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P35EJ_0freDZmR00
Buy Now Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 28, 2022. The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested for three more House Republicans to come in and testify. The requests to Reps. Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Ronny Jackson come weeks after investigators revealed new evidence of their involvement in former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. AP file photo

In 1947, James L. McCormick, a Texas advertising mogul and veteran of World War I, joined 221 charter members to get the “Business Men Club” in Amarillo off to a roaring start. Located in the heart of downtown, the Amarillo Club offered a breathtaking setting for business meetings, life event celebrations and special receptions and became a place of romantic evenings.

McCormick served as the club’s first president, and for more than 70 years, club members have wined and dined on the 30th and 31st floors of the Chase Tower in a 20,000-square-foot club, opened six days a week for lunch and dinner and once a month for brunch, lunch and dinner. “A man would have to travel a long way to find a more plush, efficiently run city club than the Amarillo club,” a June 25, 1950, newspaper reported, according to The Amarillo Club’s website.

It’s a place where politicians can mingle with the business elite in the relatively flat lands of the Texas Panhandle where the southern plains meet the desert. It’s also a place where Denton’s congressman, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, may have illegally spent campaign funds for personal use to pay club dues between October 2020 and September 2021, according to the Office of Congressional Ethics.

The Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971 makes it illegal for politicians to spend campaign funds on country club memberships. Former President Richard Nixon, a Republican, signed the law, which regulates political campaign fundraising and spending.

The OCE has reported that Jackson paid the $649 for a membership and application fee and continued to pay 11 monthly due payments — totaling about $2,000 — with campaign funds from his campaign committee, Texans for Ronny Jackson. His membership, according to the OCE, gave him unlimited access to the club’s amenities, which includes a banquet, meeting and dining rooms, the gym and additional benefits, such as access to the club’s national network of private golf and stadium clubs.

“The [OCE] Board recommends that the [House Ethics] Committee further review the above allegation concerning Rep. Jackson because there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Jackson converted campaign funds from Texans for Ronny Jackson to personal use or Rep. Jackson’s campaign committee expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes,” the committee wrote in a Dec. 17, 2021, report.

The committee voted unanimously to present the report to the Committee on Ethics of the United States House of Representatives and released the report on Monday.

Jackson could not be reached for comment.

Jackson’s attorney, Justin R. Clark, sent a letter, according to a May 23 Washington Post report, to the Office of Congressional Ethics in January: “Neither Congressman Jackson nor any members of his family have utilized any benefits of the Amarillo Club other than dining and meeting spaces for campaign purposes. Accordingly, all expenses at issue were made by Texans for Ronny Jackson for campaign purposes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1TCb_0freDZmR00
By Christian McPhate Staff Writer cmcphate@dentonrc.com

A born and raised Texan, Jackson swapped his “cowboy boots for combat boots,” as he pointed out on his campaign website, when he signed up to join the Navy shortly after he graduated from medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He spent the next 24 years caring for soldiers around the world.

In 2005, he deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom as the physician in charge of resuscitative medicine for a surgical shock trauma platoon in Taqaddum, Iraq, according to the Texans for Ronny Jackson campaign website. A year later, he became former President George W. Bush’s White House physician.

When former President Donald Trump was in office, Jackson led the White House Medical Unit and was a physician and assistant to Trump.

He retired from the Navy in 2019 and ran as representative for U.S. Congress to serve Texas’ 13th Congressional District, which at that time didn’t include Denton. He won the election in November 2020.

A few months later, the Jan. 6 insurrection occurred, and Jackson found himself in political hot water, also known as “the swamp,” when news dropped that text messages from alleged conspirators, aligned with the alt-right group the Oath Keepers, discussed providing security for him because “he has critical data to protect,” according to an April 19 Texas Tribune report.

According to the Tribune report, the conspirators wrote several messages about Jackson:

“Ronnie Jackson (TX) office inside Capitol — he needs OK help. Anyone inside?”

“Hopefully they can help Dr. Jackson.”

“Dr. Ronnie Jackson — on the move. Needs protection. If anyone inside cover him. … He has critical data to protect.”

Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, responded, “Give him my cell.”

Jackson’s spokesperson released a statement to The Tribune, “Like many public figures, Rep. Jackson is frequently talked about by people he doesn’t know. He does not know nor has he ever spoken to the people in question. In fact, he stayed behind with Capitol Police to help defend the House Floor and was one of the last Members to be evacuated.”

In October 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a redistricting map that placed Denton in Jackson’s 13th congressional district and decreased the Democrats’ chances of taking Texas back to the early ’90s when Anne Richards, a Democrat, served as governor.

Jackson held a campaign for re-election Campaign Kickoff tour in early January at The Chestnut Tree in Denton.

A few months later, the Jan. 6 committee requested an interview with Jackson about the text messages.

“The American people deserve a full and accurate accounting of what happened on January 6th,” chairperson Bennie G. Thompson wrote. “In the immediate aftermath of the violence, you acknowledged that the attack was ‘an act of domestic terrorism.’ We hope that you continue to recognize the importance and severity of the events that day, and will voluntarily step forward to share your firsthand knowledge on these topics. Thank you in advance for your consideration of this request.”

Jackson rejected their request in early May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FS6vS_0freDZmR00
By Christian McPhate Staff Writer cmcphate@dentonrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Ethan Labrier

Ethan Labrier, age 84, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 in Amarillo, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Mountain Time on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Kenton United Methodist Church in Kenton, Oklahoma with Pastor Bob Miller, pastor of the Crossroad Country Church in Amarillo, Texas officiating. Burial will follow in the Kenton Cemetery by Hass Funeral Home of Clayton, New Mexico. Please view the online obituary and sign the guest book at www.hassfuneralhome.com.
AMARILLO, TX
KRQE News 13

Clovis man tells witnesses who killed him

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police say a man who was shot and killed earlier this month told witnesses who killed him. On May 11, the Clovis Police Department found Manuel Rodriguez shot in the torso. In front of the officer and two witnesses, he told them it was a friend’s boyfriend Ray Gomez, who shot […]
CLOVIS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Amarillo, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Denton, TX
Government
KFDA

The Ruck Up hosts annual Memorial Day hike to keep the legacy alive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ruck Up has planned the Fourth Annual Memorial Day hike to honor the fallen Sunday, May 29. The non-profit organization began four years ago when four veterans went on a ‘Ruck’ to Palo Duro Canyon to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the United States armed forces.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TXDOT opens intersection of Loop 335 and 34th Avenue in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation said the intersection of State Loop 335 and 34th Avenue is now fully reopen today. TXDOT said with the completion of the intersection, Loop 335 north and southbound traffic is in its final configuration from Interstate 40 southbound to Farm-to-Market Road 2186 at Hollywood Road.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Jackson
Person
Donald Trump
KFDA

DPS finds $2 million worth of drugs from a bus in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating after finding around $2 million worth of methamphetamine from a bus at the bus station in Amarillo on Tuesday. According to officials, on May 24, at around 3:20 p.m., a DPS trooper and his canine partner were screening the baggage area of a bus that had just arrived at the station.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Dalhart Police investigate incident at city pool

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Dalhart Police Department (DPD) reported an accident involving a child that happened Sunday, May 29, at the city pool. According to a DPD Facebook post, the child has been transferred to a hospital in Amarillo. Their condition is unknown at this time. DPD said the city pool will […]
kgncnewsnow.com

Arrests Up Over Memorial Day Holiday

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced nearly 40 arrests as part of a multi-agency DWI Task Force in Potter and Randall counties over the Memorial Day weekend. DPS officials say from May 27-30, along with the Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint task force to combat drunk driving.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Amarillo Club#Republican
kgncnewsnow.com

Pool Accident In Dalhart

The City Of Dalhart has closed its pool until further notice. This is due to an accident at the pool on Sunday. The severitity of the injuries to the child has not been divulged at this time, but the child has been taken to an Amarillo hospital for treatment. Dalhart...
DALHART, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Cactus JBS facility part of OSHA’s request to develop infectious disease plan

GREELEY, Co. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Friday that multiple JBS USA plants, including the Swift Beef Co. plant in Cactus, have agreed to develop an infectious disease preparedness plan. According to a news release from OSHA, this preparedness plan is expected to be implemented […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
Iraq
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Police Arrest Convicted Felon

Amarillo Police have a man under arrest after he was found in possession of a gun during a traffic stop this morning. The police say at 4:15a.m. Wednesday an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle with a fictitious license plate at southwest 51st Avenue. The driver of the...
AMARILLO, TX
towntalkradio.com

Friona Coach Found Dead

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed on Monday, May 23, 2022, that a Friona ISD teacher and coach Adilene Adame, 27, was one of two body’s found dead in Castro County on Saturday morning. DPS also identified 37-year-old Osiel Rodriguez of Dimmitt as the other deceased individual. According...
CASTRO COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Fatal shooting in New Mexico, one taken into custody

TUCUMCARI, New Mexico— On Saturday, New Mexico State Police in Tucumcari responded to a shooting, which left one person dead. Michael Arellano, 46, was identified as the victim. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to the Office of the Medical Investigator. According to...
TUCUMCARI, NM
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy