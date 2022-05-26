Rep. Ronny Jackson facing ethics inquiry over misuse of campaign funds

Buy Now Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 28, 2022. The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested for three more House Republicans to come in and testify. The requests to Reps. Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Ronny Jackson come weeks after investigators revealed new evidence of their involvement in former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. AP file photo

In 1947, James L. McCormick, a Texas advertising mogul and veteran of World War I, joined 221 charter members to get the “Business Men Club” in Amarillo off to a roaring start. Located in the heart of downtown, the Amarillo Club offered a breathtaking setting for business meetings, life event celebrations and special receptions and became a place of romantic evenings.

McCormick served as the club’s first president, and for more than 70 years, club members have wined and dined on the 30th and 31st floors of the Chase Tower in a 20,000-square-foot club, opened six days a week for lunch and dinner and once a month for brunch, lunch and dinner. “A man would have to travel a long way to find a more plush, efficiently run city club than the Amarillo club,” a June 25, 1950, newspaper reported, according to The Amarillo Club’s website.

It’s a place where politicians can mingle with the business elite in the relatively flat lands of the Texas Panhandle where the southern plains meet the desert. It’s also a place where Denton’s congressman, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, may have illegally spent campaign funds for personal use to pay club dues between October 2020 and September 2021, according to the Office of Congressional Ethics.

The Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971 makes it illegal for politicians to spend campaign funds on country club memberships. Former President Richard Nixon, a Republican, signed the law, which regulates political campaign fundraising and spending.

The OCE has reported that Jackson paid the $649 for a membership and application fee and continued to pay 11 monthly due payments — totaling about $2,000 — with campaign funds from his campaign committee, Texans for Ronny Jackson. His membership, according to the OCE, gave him unlimited access to the club’s amenities, which includes a banquet, meeting and dining rooms, the gym and additional benefits, such as access to the club’s national network of private golf and stadium clubs.

“The [OCE] Board recommends that the [House Ethics] Committee further review the above allegation concerning Rep. Jackson because there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Jackson converted campaign funds from Texans for Ronny Jackson to personal use or Rep. Jackson’s campaign committee expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes,” the committee wrote in a Dec. 17, 2021, report.

The committee voted unanimously to present the report to the Committee on Ethics of the United States House of Representatives and released the report on Monday.

Jackson could not be reached for comment.

Jackson’s attorney, Justin R. Clark, sent a letter, according to a May 23 Washington Post report, to the Office of Congressional Ethics in January: “Neither Congressman Jackson nor any members of his family have utilized any benefits of the Amarillo Club other than dining and meeting spaces for campaign purposes. Accordingly, all expenses at issue were made by Texans for Ronny Jackson for campaign purposes.”

By Christian McPhate Staff Writer cmcphate@dentonrc.com

A born and raised Texan, Jackson swapped his “cowboy boots for combat boots,” as he pointed out on his campaign website, when he signed up to join the Navy shortly after he graduated from medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He spent the next 24 years caring for soldiers around the world.

In 2005, he deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom as the physician in charge of resuscitative medicine for a surgical shock trauma platoon in Taqaddum, Iraq, according to the Texans for Ronny Jackson campaign website. A year later, he became former President George W. Bush’s White House physician.

When former President Donald Trump was in office, Jackson led the White House Medical Unit and was a physician and assistant to Trump.

He retired from the Navy in 2019 and ran as representative for U.S. Congress to serve Texas’ 13th Congressional District, which at that time didn’t include Denton. He won the election in November 2020.

A few months later, the Jan. 6 insurrection occurred, and Jackson found himself in political hot water, also known as “the swamp,” when news dropped that text messages from alleged conspirators, aligned with the alt-right group the Oath Keepers, discussed providing security for him because “he has critical data to protect,” according to an April 19 Texas Tribune report.

According to the Tribune report, the conspirators wrote several messages about Jackson:

“Ronnie Jackson (TX) office inside Capitol — he needs OK help. Anyone inside?”

“Hopefully they can help Dr. Jackson.”

“Dr. Ronnie Jackson — on the move. Needs protection. If anyone inside cover him. … He has critical data to protect.”

Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, responded, “Give him my cell.”

Jackson’s spokesperson released a statement to The Tribune, “Like many public figures, Rep. Jackson is frequently talked about by people he doesn’t know. He does not know nor has he ever spoken to the people in question. In fact, he stayed behind with Capitol Police to help defend the House Floor and was one of the last Members to be evacuated.”

In October 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a redistricting map that placed Denton in Jackson’s 13th congressional district and decreased the Democrats’ chances of taking Texas back to the early ’90s when Anne Richards, a Democrat, served as governor.

Jackson held a campaign for re-election Campaign Kickoff tour in early January at The Chestnut Tree in Denton.

A few months later, the Jan. 6 committee requested an interview with Jackson about the text messages.

“The American people deserve a full and accurate accounting of what happened on January 6th,” chairperson Bennie G. Thompson wrote. “In the immediate aftermath of the violence, you acknowledged that the attack was ‘an act of domestic terrorism.’ We hope that you continue to recognize the importance and severity of the events that day, and will voluntarily step forward to share your firsthand knowledge on these topics. Thank you in advance for your consideration of this request.”

Jackson rejected their request in early May.