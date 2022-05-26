ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode keyboardist, dead at 60

By Brayden Stamps, Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbCxw_0freBhxn00

HIGH POINT, N.C. ( WGHP ) — Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died at the age of 60, the band announced in a statement Thursday.

Fletcher is best known for being a founding member of the English electronic music band.

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dead at 67, sources say

Depeche Mode released the following statement on their Twitter :

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher. Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

The band’s origins date back to the late 1970s, according to Consequence of Sound, when Fletcher started to play music with future bandmate Vince Clarke.

The band was initially named Composition of Sound, but decided to rename the group , officially launching in 1980 as Depeche Mode after singer David Gahan stumbled across a French fashion magazine by the same name.

Depeche Mode is probably best known for its 1990 smash hit “Enjoy the Silence,” as well as “Personal Jesus,” “People are People” and “Policy of Truth.”

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Clarke
Person
Ray Liotta
WKRG News 5

Man dies while snorkeling in Fort Morgan

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) – A man is dead after he drowned while snorkeling in Fort Morgan. Fort Morgan Fire-Rescue says they were called out to an area of beach near Our Road around 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening for a distressed swimmer. When they arrived on scene, they pulled a man from the water who […]
FORT MORGAN, CO
WKRG News 5

11-year-old shot at R.V. Taylor Plaza, dies from injuries

UPDATE (9:19 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the 11-year-old boy died from his injuries. UPDATE (8:58 p.m.): Mobile Police said the 11-year-old may be alive. Mobile Police confirmed that the shooting happened Monday, May 30 at about 8 p.m. UPDATE (8:54 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in the […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keyboardist#French Fashion#Wghp#English#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Man drowns in strong currents at Crab Island in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities recovered on Monday the body of a man who was pulled under the waters of Crab Island and drowned Sunday, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The OCSO has not identified the man or given his age but did express “sincere sympathies to the young man’s family […]
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
WKRG News 5

Major Crash In Baldwin County Sunday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to ALGO Traffic a major crash has US 90 shut down. The crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. The crash happened around CR 65. ALGO traffic reports the estimated clear-out time of this crash will be around 3:27 p.m. You should seek an alternate route at this time if you […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Cause of death for child found in suitcase determined

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE)– More details emerge regarding the cause of death of an unidentified child that was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana on April 16. The investigation began after a mushroom hunter called 911 after finding the body near a heavily wooded area in Washington County, 80 feet from Holder Road. The […]
SELLERSBURG, IN
WKRG News 5

Body of Orange Beach man found in water Sunday

UPDATE: Orange Beach Officials have released the name of the man whose body was found Sunday morning. The body of 51-year-old Danny Williams of Orange Beach was found. According to Orange Beach Police Lt. Trent Johnson, a call went out Friday afternoon at about 3:45 for a swimmer in distress. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy