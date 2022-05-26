Chicago Weather Alert: Flood watch in affect until 7 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Flood Watch is in effect for the western suburbs until 7 a.m. Friday. "Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas," says the National Weather Service. Rainfall amounts of over two inches will be possible in some locations.

CBS 2

CBS 2

CBS 2

CBS 2

Along with a flood threat, storms tonight could be strong or severe. Storms producing large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid-50s.

Showers are likely for Friday morning, but no severe weather is expected. Highs will be cool in the low 60s. Rain chances decrease by the mid to late afternoon on Friday.

CBS 2

CBS 2

CBS 2

Warming up and drying out for the Memorial Holiday Weekend. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday, 80s on Sunday, and low 90s on Monday. After tonight, the next storm chance arrives Wednesday of next week as a front moves into the area.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Some storms could be heavy. Low 54°

FRIDAY: Showers likely, especially in the morning. Breezy and cooler. High 60°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 77°