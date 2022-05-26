ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

InfernoGuard, Cofounded by McCormick Student, Wins VentureCat Grand Prize

Northwestern University
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfernoGuard, a startup wildfire detection and notification platform cofounded by Northwestern Engineering student Kevin Kaspar, won the $150,000 VentureCat grand prize. Held May 25 in the Kellogg Global Hub’s White Auditorium, VentureCat is an annual University-wide pitch competition and collaborative program supported by the Farley Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Kellogg...

www.mccormick.northwestern.edu

Northwestern University

Northwestern mourns the passing of student Daniel Perelman

The following message was sent Monday, May 30, to Northwestern University undergraduate students. It is with great sadness that we share the news that Daniel Perelman, a first-year Weinberg College student, has passed away following a plane crash last week in Wisconsin. We are in contact with Daniel’s family and friends and are extending support to them during this very difficult time.
EVANSTON, IL

