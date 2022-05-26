InfernoGuard, Cofounded by McCormick Student, Wins VentureCat Grand Prize
InfernoGuard, a startup wildfire detection and notification platform cofounded by Northwestern Engineering student Kevin Kaspar, won the $150,000 VentureCat grand prize. Held May 25 in the Kellogg Global Hub’s White Auditorium, VentureCat is an annual University-wide pitch competition and collaborative program supported by the Farley Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Kellogg...www.mccormick.northwestern.edu
