San Diego, CA

Sports Betting Line

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CINCINNATI OFF San Francisco OFF
Colorado -112 at WASHINGTON -104
at N.Y METS -124 Philadelphia +104
at ATLANTA OFF Miami OFF
at ST. LOUIS OFF Milwaukee OFF
at SAN DIEGO -201 Pittsburgh +171
LA Dodgers -176 at ARIZONA +153
American League
Cleveland -170 at DETROIT +147
N.Y Yankees -115 at TAMPA BAY -105
at BOSTON OFF Baltimore OFF
at MINNESOTA -182 Kansas City +157
Toronto -115 at LA ANGELS -105
Houston -193 at SEATTLE +166
Texas -126 at OAKLAND +107
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (201) Miami
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Colorado -176 at ST. LOUIS +146

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego's largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

