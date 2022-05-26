Sports Betting Line
|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|Colorado
|-112
|at
|WASHINGTON
|-104
|at N.Y METS
|-124
|Philadelphia
|+104
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-201
|Pittsburgh
|+171
|LA Dodgers
|-176
|at
|ARIZONA
|+153
|American League
|Cleveland
|-170
|at
|DETROIT
|+147
|N.Y Yankees
|-115
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|-105
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-182
|Kansas
|City
|+157
|Toronto
|-115
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|-105
|Houston
|-193
|at
|SEATTLE
|+166
|Texas
|-126
|at
|OAKLAND
|+107
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|8½
|(201)
|Miami
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Colorado
|-176
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+146
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
