Public Safety

America's biggest gun lobby to hold major gathering in shadow of mass shootings

By Arathy Somasekhar, Alexandra Ulmer, Daniel Trotta
Reuters
 4 days ago
A sign for the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention stands inside the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston, Texas, U.S., May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

HOUSTON, May 26 (Reuters) - America's biggest gun lobby, the National Rifle Association, pressed ahead with preparations for its annual gathering starting on Friday in Houston, just 280 miles (450 km) from the scene of the country's worst school shooting in a decade.

An 18-year-old gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle that he was legally able to purchase stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers in a hail of bullets.

The NRA gathering takes place this year in the shadow of not one but two gun-driven massacres in recent days. An avowed white supremacist who was also armed with a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month.

In a country where gun rights are enshrined in the Constitution and gun sales in the millions are surging, the NRA is likely to shrug off new calls for more gun control measures despite the latest shootings. The Republican Party, which has thwarted Democratic Party efforts in Congress to legislate stricter gun measures, is closely aligned with the NRA.

A page on the NRA's website dedicated to the gathering is dominated by a message offering its "deepest sympathies" to the victims of Tuesday's school shooting. The rest of the page promotes the annual meeting, where Republicans including former President Donald Trump are scheduled to speak.

"See thousands of guns from top manufacturers," NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre says in a video below the statement. "The enemies of freedom are real and we need to be ready."

The NRA's decision to proceed with its largest annual gathering, despite planned protests, is part of a decades-long strategy of standing up to pressure for gun control that harks back to the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.

Then, the NRA's annual convention was scheduled to take place in Denver just days after the shooting, in which two high school seniors shot and killed 12 classmates and a teacher before taking their own lives.

NPR in 2021 obtained a recording of top NRA officials deciding not to cancel the meeting, in part to avoid looking like they were accepting responsibility for the massacre.

The meeting was scaled down and an accompanying gun show canceled, according to media reports at the time.

Its Houston meeting, however, comes with the NRA embattled on several fronts - apart from the shootings, it is battling internal discord, corruption scandals, and shaky finances.

"The NRA is fumbling financially and organizationally," said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston. But, he added, "their influence is beyond politics. It's about crafting a narrative about what gun ownership means in America."

The NRA's reputation with some gun rights supporters was hit in 2020 when New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the group, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group of diverting millions of dollars for personal use, including family trips to the Bahamas. The NRA then filed for bankruptcy protection but a U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled against the group, finding it did not file for Chapter 11 in good faith.

With the NRA looking at the possibility of both bankruptcy and a takeover by James, a New York Democrat, LaPierre is facing a leadership challenge in Houston, but is widely expected to survive.

"The NRA is much more focused on its internal battle right now," than on lobbying, said Richard Feldman, a former NRA lobbyist. "It's about the survivorship of the current leadership and board."

The NRA did not respond to requests for comment.

Asked whether the timing of the meeting was appropriate, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "It's not about the convention, what is inappropriate is that the (NRA) leadership ... has proven time and time again that they are contributing to the problem of gun violence, not trying to solve it."

Arms manufacturer Daniel Defense said it was no longer attending the NRA meeting due to the Uvalde shooting where “one of our products was criminally misused.” “We believe this week is not the appropriate time to be promoting our products in Texas at the NRA meeting,” Steve Reed, VP of Marketing, said in an email.

AMERICANS HAVE NUANCED VIEW OF GUNS

Americans are broadly supportive of both the right to own firearms and the idea of regulating gun ownership. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on Wednesday found that 66% of Americans, including 53% of Republicans, supported moderate or strong regulations on gun ownership.

But some 57% of respondents said they were less likely to vote for a candidate who takes money from the NRA or gunmakers, a view held by 43% of Republicans. read more

As the NRA, which says it has more than 5 million members, has lost might, national and state-level gun rights groups have emerged -- at times promoting a platform of zero compromise on gun control.

"The gun lobby has only gotten more extreme, violent and dangerous over time," said Shannon Watts, founder of the gun control group Moms Demand Action.

After the Uvalde shooting, Gun Owners of America, which bills itself as tougher than the NRA, said policymakers should discuss "real solutions" like arming teachers.

Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar, Daniel Trotta and Alexandra Ulmer; Additional reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Ross Colvin and Daniel Wallis

Comments / 3

The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

National gun surrender launched

A new national gun surrender will allow people to anonymously hand in weapons and ammunition including heirlooms, shotguns and antique revolvers, as well as illegal stun guns and gas-firing blank pistols bought overseas.Many such guns are held in innocence and ignorance that having them is against the law, according to the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and The National Ballistics Intelligence Service (Nabis).Weapons handed in during past surrenders included old wartime service revolvers, war trophies – including grenades – and gas-operated blank-firing pistols and stun-guns – bought during trips to Europe, or online.However innocently held, such weaponry can be acquired...
POLITICS
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

‘Dire Consequences’: Justice Gorsuch Sides with Liberals Against Justice Barrett’s Majority Opinion in Immigration Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against immigrants seeking judicial review of mistakes and errors made by immigration agencies. In a 5-4 majority opinion, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote that federal courts are categorically barred from considering such issues. “It is no secret that when processing applications, licenses, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
