Historic Ryman Auditorium Named Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Landmark

Photo: Getty Images

The historic Ryman Auditorium has officially been named the 12th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame landmark. The iconic venue, located in Nashville, Tennessee, has welcomed artists to its stage across musical genres throughout its 130-year history.

“So, it’s not surprising that the Ryman’s rock ‘n’ roll history is nearly as legendary as the venue itself,” the Ryman states of its rock legacy in the Mother Church of Country Music. Some of the venue’s most memorable rock moments over the years include everything from Sister Rosetta Tharpe ’s headlining show in 1948 to Sammy Hagar ’s Ryman Auditorium debut in March 2022, and tons of other highlights in between.

In fact, more than 100 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have graced the Ryman Auditorium stage, Greg Harris , CEO of the iconic Cleveland, Ohio museum said during a live-streamed announcement at the Ryman on Thursday (May 26). Harris called country music “one of the pillars of rock and roll,” a point Rock Hall officials have noted before.

Particularly, the Rock Hall said it in a statement when country music icon Dolly Parton attempted to withdraw her name from consideration for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: “From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music . It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture.” Ultimately, Parton remained under consideration. She was announced as one of this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees earlier this month, and said she “ will accept it gracefully ” in a thankful statement.

The Ryman’s new designation as a Rock Hall landmark also entails a new exhibit. The upcoming attraction will feature Rock Hall inductees who have performed at the historic Mother Church:

“We're honored to have been selected, and look forward to a continuing partnership with the Rock Hall, including an upcoming exhibit at the Ryman featuring inductees who have performed on our stage.”

Ryman and Rock Hall officials teamed up with a few others — including Nashville Mayor John Cooper and “I Was On A Boat That Day” band Old Dominion — to announce the news and unveil a new plaque at the Ryman. It reads: “One of the most celebrated venues in music history, Ryman Auditorium is hallowed ground. While renowned as the ‘Mother Church of Country Music,’ the Ryman has regularly hosted a diverse array of iconic performers, including countless Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees such as Sister Rosetta Tharpe , Hank Williams , B.B. King , Elvis Presley , Bob Dylan , Aretha Franklin , Yes , Bonnie Raitt , Bruce Springsteen , Hall & Oates , Blondie , and R.E.M. ” See the post here :