Blog: Burglary at Sequoia High School in 1969

Photos by Allison Huang. Last photo of Los Altos High School walkout by Eason Dong. All used with permission from MidPeninsula Post. Student organizer at Mountain View High School Kris Koh could not have been prouder of his classmates who participated in a walkout to protest the right wing attack on reproductive rights. Several hundred students left the school during third period on May 26, marched in solidarity around the main building, then held an impromptu speakout on school grounds. Kris said he was both surprised and inspired that a handful of people spoke on the spur of the moment. "Now I’m in contact with a few people who came and we’re planning some more events! It was really exciting to see my peers show up," he elaborated.
The Harker School boasts of a world-class reputation built over a century, regularly sending graduates to Stanford, Harvard and other elite universities. But the private school in San Jose shares a problem common to its public-school brethren throughout the Bay Area — the lack of affordable housing for teachers.
It was a somber week in the South Bay, as it’s been a year since that a VTA employee shot and killed nine co-workers in San Jose. Community members came together to comfort the family and remember the life of one of the victims, Taptejdeep Singh in Fremont Sunday.
More than 50 teachers, families, city officials and community organizers came out to Red Morton Park on Friday afternoon for a vigil honoring the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed on Tuesday morning when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary...
MILPITAS, Calif. - A man was killed Monday and a woman was injured after a hang-gliding accident at a Milpitas park. The incident was reported around noon at Ed R. Levin County Park. Authorities said the pair were on a tandem hang-gliding flight when they crashed on Monument Peak, which...
OAKLAND (KRON) – A man was found dead lying in the street near Lake Merritt, according to the Oakland Police Department. Someone called police just after 6 a.m. to tell them about the body, found in the 200 block of 13th Street, according to Officer Kim Armstead, a spokesperson for the department. Police officers and […]
BELMONT, Calif. - Belmont police are looking for a person of interest in several cases of stop sign vandalism. Officials said the vandal has been placing anti-mask signs on stop signs all over Belmont. They released photos of a bearded white man wearing a green jacket and shorts, walking a small white dog.
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Seaside Police said they found an ATM skimming device and two "pinhole cameras" at the Bank of America at 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The "pinhole cameras" were found at the drive-up ATM at the bank located on 1451 Fremont Boulevard, said Police. Video surveillance shows that the credit card number stealing devices were
Warning and good advice by architect of Benicia’s General Plan, former mayor Elizabeth Patterson. Many moons ago – before the red moon and blue moon – city leaders began the planning process for developing Sky Valley (1990s). Imagine suburban development like what is happening on Columbus Parkway along Lake Herman Road. More streets, water lines for more water and more traffic with more carbon emissions.
Paul Pelosi — the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — was arrested over the weekend in Napa County on suspicion of driving under the influence. At 11:44 p.m. Saturday, Pelosi was apprehended by Napa County police at 11:44 p.m. on Saturday and subsequently charged with two misdemeanors "related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated"; bail was set at $5K and has since been met. [TMZ]
The lack of affordable housing, systemic racism and weak safety nets continue to be the leading causes for Silicon Valley’s homeless crisis, a panel of experts last week. Hosted by San José Spotlight and nonprofit Destination: Home as part of an event series on the issue, the Thursday panel examined the root causes of homelessness—and possible solutions. It featured Dontae Lartigue, founder and CEO of Raising The Bar and board chair of the Santa Clara County lived experience advisory board; Margot Kushel, professor of medicine at UCSF; Jeff Olivet, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; and Tomiquia Moss, founder and CEO of All Home. Destination: Home CEO and San José Spotlight board member Jennifer Loving moderated the conversation.
Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
A 20-year-old Concord man was arrested after allegedly firing several shots during an altercation in downtown Danville early Sunday morning. Police responded to the area of Hartz Avenue and Diablo after receiving reports of a man firing a gun outside bars in the area shortly after 1 a.m. Readers contacting this site reported hearing gunshots outside a bar in the area, then seeing what they took to be a fight of some type with a man on the ground and people scattering, some taking cover inside businesses in the area.
Protesters said their issue was not about owning guns, but about teenager being able to get an automatic weapon. Photo by John Chadwell. The sold-out event was reportedly to raise money for the HPD police explorers program. Photo by John Chadwell. San Benito County Supervisor Peter Hernandes, who is running...
The only newspaper in San Mateo County, the Times-Gazette ran a piece in January 1859 about 13 burials taking place on the property of William Cary Jones. Jones’s property happened to be where today’s Sequoia High School is located. The subsequent property owner, Horace Hawes, didn’t like having...
From fruit picking and other seasonal activities to hanging with barnyard animals, there are farms throughout the San Francisco Peninsula that allow you to visit and learn about life on the ranch, as well as purchase fresh produce, cheese, jams and more to take home. Here are 10 to explore.
According to students, this recent incident joins a long list of racially insensitive behavior at Cal High. Students say those incidents include racial slurs written on the tennis courts, someone wearing a KKK outfit for Halloween and the stunt team using a Black mannequin as an unofficial "mascot."
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A memorial for a man who died while in police custody in Alameda has been destroyed. Friends and family of Mario Gonzalez created an alter to remember the 26-year-old who died after three officers restrained him last year. The officers were cleared in his death. Now, they...
