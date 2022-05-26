British reporter presses Ted Cruz on why mass shootings only happen here

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Jeffrey L. Littlejohn, Sam Houston State University. (THE CONVERSATION) As a historian and director of the Lynching in Texas project, which has documented more than 600 racial terror lynchings, I receive regular emails from journalists, scholars and activists who want to discuss the history of racial violence.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As more than 3,000 firefighters in northern New Mexico continued to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire Sunday, federal forest officials worried about future flash floods, landslides and destructive ash from the burn scar. The 7-week-old fire, the largest in New Mexico history,...
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARTER COUNTY. WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe. limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However. gusty winds of 35 to 50 mph are...
————— 160 FPUS55 KMSO 292039. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms early in. the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Lows in. the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance. of rain showers in the afternoon. Chance of...
————— 361 FPUS55 KGGW 310030. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FORT. PECK LAKE... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North. winds 15...
Comments / 0