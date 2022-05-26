ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Therapy Thoughts: Talking With Your Kids After Latest School Shooting

By News On 6
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - The most recent school shooting is forcing many...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Gov. Stitt Reacts To Deadly Shooting In Taft

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement Sunday afternoon after an overnight mass shooting in Taft killed one and injured seven. The shooting took place at a Memorial Day celebration at the Old City Square. Witnesses said they heard at least 40 shots fired. OSBI said they are still investigating...
News On 6

Man Surrenders To Authorities In Connection To Taft Shooting

A man authorities say is connected to the deadly Taft shooting that left a 39-year-old woman dead and seven others injured has surrendered and is in custody Sunday afternoon. Skylar Dewayne Bucker, 26, surrendered to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), according to the Muskogee County District Attorney.
TAFT, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Respond To Barricaded Suspect In NW OKC

The Oklahoma City Police Department Tactical Team responded to a barricaded subject at a home in NW Oklahoma City on Monday afternoon. Police were attempting to serve an assault with a deadly weapon warrant at a home in the 400 block of NW 89th Street. The assault occurred at a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
News On 6

1 Dead, 7 Injured In Oklahoma Memorial Day Celebration

One person is dead and seven more injured after a shooting at a Memorial Day celebration in Taft. OSBI agents confirm at least one fatality and at least seven people injured. Two of the people injured involved minors. The shooting took place at a Memorial Day celebration at the Old...
TAFT, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma 45th Infantry Division Museum Holds ‘Remembrance Ceremony’

On this Memorial Day, the 45th Infantry Division Museum hosted its annual remembrance ceremony and announced plans for a new National Guard Museum. State military leaders have dubbed the area of northeast 36th and Martin Luther King Avenue as “Veterans Corner.” A new National Guard Museum will be built in the future and will host Memorial Day events for years to come.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Wisconsin Homicide Suspect Downtown

Tulsa Police arrested a Wisconsin homicide suspect in Tulsa on Friday. Officers said Tiron Washington was spotted with a gun on a Greyhound bus in Downtown Tulsa. Police said they tried to confront Washington after he got off, but he ran away. A construction crew who had a birds-eye view...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Man On Suspicion Of DUI

Tulsa Police officers arrested a man suspected of driving under the influence and crashing into another car late on Monday night. Officers say the driver of a Honda CRV crashed into the back of another car near 61st and Yale around 11:30 p.m. Tulsa Police say nobody was hurt in...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting
News On 6

Floral Haven Funeral Home Hosts 50th 'Avenue Of Flags' Tribute

The Floral Haven Funeral Home, Crematory & Cemetery in Broken Arrow celebrated the 50th anniversary of their Avenue of Flags tribute Saturday morning. The event honors veterans who have died and are buried in the cemetery. 4,253 flags were raised to honor veterans who have passed on, each representing the...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Metro Man Arrested After Pursuit Through Oklahoma City

A man led police on a pursuit through Oklahoma City Sunday morning. It all started after he called a local pastor threatening that he would hurt himself. According to police, the pastor got a call from the suspect telling him he was going to harm himself. The pastor then quickly called officers, saying he believed the man was going through a mental health crisis.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Fire Crews Rescue Kids In NW OKC Overnight Apartment Fire

A metro mother is holding her kids a little tighter Monday morning after she says they had to be rescued from their burning apartment near Northwest Expressway and May overnight. Rochelle Davis says she was at work when her kids called her. "I was scared to death and my heart...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
News On 6

Memorial Day Events Around Green Country

Several events are taking place in Green Country on Monday to remember fallen service members who sacrificed their lives fighting for freedom. White Rose Cemetery in Bartlesville has been hosting its memorial day ceremony since 1899. The ceremony is set to begin on Monday at 9 a.m. and local scout troops will place flags on each veteran's grave.
News On 6

Sand Springs Family Recovering After Boat Capsizes In Missouri

A Sand Springs family is recovering on Tuesday morning after their boat capsized at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County, Missouri over the weekend. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the boat was going too fast and capsized, sending all three people on board into the water. Troopers say...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6

Memorial Park Cemetery To Host Memorial Day Ceremony

Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday. The event will begin with a music prelude and flyover at 9:30 a.m. and the ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. Several Oklahoma veterans are scheduled to speak. The ceremony was canceled in 2021 due...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Fire Crews Investigating Cause Of Edmond House Fire

Authorities responded to a house fire in north OKC Saturday morning. The fire started in a home near NW 150th Street and N Western Avenue. Fire crews said the fire started in a closet. This is a developing story.
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy