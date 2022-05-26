Vehicle reservations now required at Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER - Visitors heading to Glacier National Park will need vehicle reservations for the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor and the North Fork area of the park starting on Friday, May 27.

A vehicle reservation is only needed from the east side at Rising Sun when the Going-to-the-Sun Road is fully open for the season. Visitors can access the community of Polebridge without a vehicle reservation since it lies just outside the entrance station to the park.

Visitors can follow the Going-to-the-Sun Road status at https://home.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/directions.htm .

Advanced reservations are available on Recreation.gov and visitors will not be able to obtain a reservation at the park. Twenty-four-hour advanced reservations will be released at 8 a.m. MDT the day before the effective date on Recreation.gov . All 120-day advanced vehicle reservations for the 2022 season have been released.

Vehicle reservations are needed to enter the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor at the West Glacier entrance, Camas entrance and the Rising Sun checkpoint daily between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. North Fork area reservations are required between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Reservations are not required for any other portions of the park — including Many Glacier, Two Medicine, St. Mary or Chief Mountain Highway — but visitors are still subject to the per vehicle entrance pass fee.

Visitors with service reservations along the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor and in the North Fork area of the park do not need a vehicle reservation. Valid service reservations will serve as a vehicle reservation for the day of the service reservation and include lodging, camping, commercial tours, etc. Visit the park’s Vehicle Reservation System page for additional information.

Visitors will not be able to access the Going-to-the-Sun Road between the West Entrance before 6 a.m. due to night-time construction along Lake McDonald beginning on June 1. There will be nightly closures between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., from the foot of Lake McDonald to just west of the Sprague Creek Campground. Vehicles will have one opportunity at midnight to be piloted through the nightly closures.

During the day, traffic lights will control a single lane through the construction area. Please see the park’s Construction Page for more information.