ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

What to expect at the pump ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By Jasmine Arenas
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
What to expect at the pump ahead of Memorial Day weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cijJ1_0frdzO6P00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- With Memorial Day and the start of the summer driving season just a few days away, the cost of gas is weighing on the mind of many Americans. Now, the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Marketers of America discussed the factors contributing to prices at the pump.

Officials say the contributing factors to the high cost of gas prices include the Russian invasion of Ukraine since it accounts for 12 percent of all global energy exports, but the pandemic also seems to have a toll on the industry.

Historically, gas prices always rise heading into Memorial Day Weekend and remain higher until Labor Day, but experts say it's not looking good this year. Consumers will continue to see record-high prices.

Skyler McKinley with Triple A Colorado says this is the highest the state has ever seen.

"The last time gas prices were in this neighborhood was in 2008, but we are significantly above those now," McKinley said. "Here is the interesting thing when it comes to gas prices: this is the low point before comes to summer."

The average gas price in Colorado Springs is about $4.21 . Regardless, the prices aren't scaring drivers away. Triple A Colorado says more than 700,000 Coloradans are expected to hit the roads this holiday season. That means demand will be higher, contributing to higher prices.

"We might hit a point, a line in the sand where folks say, 'you know what, I am not going to travel'," McKinley said. "That can bring demand down, which will allow supply to catch up. That could stabilize prices and perhaps bring them down."

Frank Macchiarola with the American Petroleum Institute believes the Biden Administration needs to take action. "They should provide additional supply into the marketplace by promoting more U.S. natural gas production, more U.S. oil production into the market, that can have a positive effect for the American people as they seek some relief at the pump," Macchiarola added.

Triple A Colorado suggests becoming a member of Costco or Sam's Club, which could save you some change this summer when it comes to gas. Experts also recommend signing up for fuel reward points at your local gas station. For more tips, head to their website .

The post What to expect at the pump ahead of Memorial Day weekend appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

imnotsmart
4d ago

You can expect to be gouged! That’s all this article needs to say. Welcome to Biden’s building back better folks. It’s gonna get worse.

Reply
2
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

New reservation system for Pikes Peak summit starts on Memorial Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday weekend starts the busiest period of the year for the Pikes Peak Highway and summit, and it also brings a new reservation system for the top of America’s Mountain. Visitors are now required to make an online reservation and pay a $2 fee for two-hour time slots at The post New reservation system for Pikes Peak summit starts on Memorial Day weekend appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

New Pikes Peak summit reservation system debuts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday weekend starts the busiest period of the year for the Pikes Peak Highway and Summit, and it also brings a new reservation system for anyone hoping to reach the top of America’s Mountain. Visitors are now required to make an online reservation and pay a $2 fee for The post New Pikes Peak summit reservation system debuts appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs parks ranked number 58 in park score for 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Trust for Public Land has released its 2022 Trust for Public Land Park Score. Colorado Springs is coming in at number 58 for the City's 256 parks. The ranking is based on five characteristics: access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. Colorado Springs scored highest in access. This means many The post Colorado Springs parks ranked number 58 in park score for 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Tragedy on Lake Pueblo: Weather’s role

PUEBLO, Colo. — Search and rescue operations are underway at Lake Pueblo after a boat overturned Sunday night, leaving multiple people stranded in the water, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW Public Information Officer Travis Duncan said 13 people (5 adults, 8 children) were on board when the boat capsized due to high […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
9NEWS

Here's where to watch the Colorado National Guard's Memorial Day flyovers

DENVER — The Colorado National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons over a wide swath of the state on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day. The flyovers will happen between 10:45 a.m. and 12 p.m. in Parker, Grand Junction, Denver and Boulder, according to a news release from the national guard.
99.9 KEKB

Did You Know the World’s Largest Beetle Calls Colorado Home?

Bug enthusiasts might be intrigued to know that the world's largest beetle can be found in Colorado — sort of. It may be the biggest beetle ever, but fortunately, this massive insect is in the form of a statue that stands proudly in front of the family-owned May Natural History Museum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Memorial Day Weekend#Gas Prices#S Club#Vehicles#Americans#Russian#Triple A Colorado#Coloradans
ABC4

Southern Colorado ‘Menkhaven Fire’ forces evacuations

COLORADO (ABC4) – A new fire broke out over the weekend in southern Colorado. The “Menkhaven Fire” forced evacuations in Conejo County, and fire officials say it burned nearly 200 acres since it started early Saturday. High winds are causing problems with fighting the fire from the air, but officials say there have been no […]
KRDO News Channel 13

19 cases of mystery hepatitis in children found in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The World Health Organization says it is now aware of 650 cases of hepatitis in children with no known cause across the globe. Some of those cases are in Colorado and could have severe effects on children's livers. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has said it doesn't know what is The post 19 cases of mystery hepatitis in children found in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Low humidity, high winds prompt Red Flag Warning in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has issued a Red Flag Warning due to low humidity and high winds in Southern Colorado. A burn ban remains in effect. Monday, CSFD tweeted out there is rapid and dangerous fire conditions, prompting a High Fire Danger. CSFD is warning the community to The post Low humidity, high winds prompt Red Flag Warning in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Costco
99.9 KEKB

Travel Back in Time in This Rustic $1.4 Million Colorado Ranch

Whether you're hoping to own a home or just trying to kill some time, there's nothing more fun than looking at local real estate. During a recent search on Zillow, I came across a $1.4 million ranch on the market in Cowdrey, Colorado — a small town in Jackson County that, according to Uncover Colorado, lies just north of Walden.
COWDREY, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Spring snow storm strands Memorial Day travelers in northwest Wyoming

CODY, Wyo. - A major spring snow storm dumped more than three feet of snow and stranded travelers on Highway 296 near Cody in northwest Wyoming Monday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, dozens of people were caught in the storm that closed the highway northwest of Cody, between U.S. 212 and WY 120. A spokesperson for the department said vehicles, including a pickup pulling a camper trailer, were stuck and spun out on the highway Sunday night.
CODY, WY
KDVR.com

Westbound I-70 closed at Loveland Pass

DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE: Westbound I-70 has reopened to traffic between Exit 216 to US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 205 to US 6; CO 9; Silverthorne. The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a road closure at Loveland Pass due to road safety concerns. Snowy conditions are causing a...
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy