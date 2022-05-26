Why is your dog licking their paws and what you should do about it

Have you ever been intrigued about your dog’s behavior? From staring at seemingly without a reason, to showing their love in strange ways, our pets have unusual behaviors that we may not understand at first, including licking their paws.It’s important to pay close attention to this behavior, as excessive paw licking is usually a sign of discomfort for our furry friends. One of the most common reasons is due to possible minor injuries while going on a walk, as your dog might have stepped on something uncomfortable, like dirt, debris or even a sharp object.If you are worried about your dog and notice they keep licking one of their paws, you can try to carefully examine them, flush the area with water and clean the scrape with mild soap and water. You can also use some antibiotic ointment with a cotton swab, but make sure your pet is not licking the wound afterwards. If you don’t have a cone for them to wear, you can always distract them with a toy, give them a treat, or pet them until they forget about the injury. Keep in mind that you can avoid bacterial infections and skin conditions that can result in dog licking. Make sure to wipe their paws dry after a walk if it’s raining outside, or using dog booties to protect them in the sun during summertime or from ice during winter.

You can also use some antibiotic ointment with a cotton swab, but make sure your pet is not licking the wound afterwards. If you don't have a cone for them to wear, you can always distract them with a toy, give them a treat, or pet them until they forget about the injury.

If you don’t see an injury right away you might want to consider visiting your veterinarian. This might involve a different condition, such as arthritis, which is common in older dogs, lower-neck pain, cysts, cancer, among other reasons, as your dog is trying to cope with the pain or discomfort by licking their paws.