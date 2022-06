BETHANY BEACH, Del. – “Make it a weekend long celebration and a kickoff to the summer,” Town of Bethany Beach Events Director Julia Malewski said. Poseidon is the name and water life the game, as the Poseidon Festival filled the boardwalk in Bethany Beach this holiday weekend. It’s a free, family-oriented event that celebrates the sea. “It’s been great and the town is always sure that it’s safe for everybody and go out of our way to prepare,” Malewski said.

BETHANY BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO