Series finales from Six Feet Under and Breaking Bad are held in high regard, while the likes of Game Of Thrones and Dexter's finales are not. Which other shows finales do you love and not like? Or do you controversially not agree with the ones I have already listed as examples? I am not intending to reignite a debate about Game Of Thrones's finale btw, but I really am interested to hear discussions about other shows' finales.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO