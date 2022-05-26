ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode keyboardist, dead at 60

By Nexstar Media Wire, Brayden Stamps, Jeremy Tanner
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1naPbn_0frdtb1e00

"We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher," Depeche Mode said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Police searching for woman last seen Wednesday morning

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old Walker woman last seen Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office identified the woman as Valencia “Judy” Pool. She is described by authorities as five-foot-seven, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. LPSO says she was wearing glasses, dark jeans, […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depeche Mode#Keyboardist
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man claims to be victim of shooting, ends up charged with Attempted Carjacking

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a reported carjacking late Tuesday night. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Patrick Gilton, 41, of Labadieville, on Wednesday, May 25. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, “At approximately 10:15 p.m. on May 24, deputies responded to an […]
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fatal crash in Ouachita Parish claims life of Monroe man

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On Thursday, May 26, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 617 south of LA Hwy. 838. Prince Sparks, 77 of Monroe passed away due to his injuries from the crash. According to a release, a preliminary investigation revealed that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
MyArkLaMiss

Shooting at car dealership leads to lockdown at Natchez High School

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man fired a gun at the GMC dealership on D’Evereux Drive. The Natchez Democrat reported Devonte Perry was arrested after 3:30 p.m. in connection to the incident. Police said he ran from the scene but was later arrested. Natchez High […]
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit, allowing NY probe to go on

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Friday dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, rejecting the former president’s claim that she targeted him out of political animus and allowing her civil investigation into his business practices to continue. In a 43-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes wrote that […]
POTUS
MyArkLaMiss

VIDEO: Truck crashes into apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the scene of a crash overnight at Sherwood Meadows Dr. and North Harrells Ferry Rd. In the video, you can see that a truck appears to have crashed into Sherwood Meadows Apartments. This a developing story and there is no […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Boy found in suitcase in Indiana woods died of electrolyte imbalance

INDIANA, (KTVE/KARD)- An unidentified boy found inside a suitcase in rural Indiana last month died from an electrolyte imbalance likely caused by a stomach virus, authorities said Friday. The boy, who is believed to have been 5 years old at the time of his death, had no significant traumatic injuries, and his blood toxicology was negative, according […]
INDIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Crown Act Bill awaits Louisiana Senate to vote to ban discrimination on natural hair textures and protective styles

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Hairstyles come in all forms and after a couple of years of hair-related bills being rejected in the House Committee, House Bill 1083 “The Crown Act” has passed through the Louisiana House earlier this month. Supporters of the bill await for Louisiana Senate to vote on the prevention of discrimination […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy