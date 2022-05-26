ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

More Than 100 Philadelphia Middle Schoolers Demand Pennsylvania Lawmakers To Vote On Gun Control Measures

By Howard Monroe
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45alfv_0frdta8v00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lawmakers in Harrisburgh failed to pass gun control reforms Wednesday, just days after the Texas mass elementary school shooting.

The students at McCall Middle School walked right out the door Thursday afternoon demanding lawmakers vote on gun control measures. They say their safety is in jeopardy.

More than 100 eighth-graders at McCall Middle School are calling on lawmakers to pass gun control. Kaitlin McCann is their teacher and led the students at the afternoon rally. Gun violence and civics have been part of the curriculum during the school year. Thinking about what happened in Texas brought her to tears.

“It’s really scary every time you hear about it and I think it’s happening more frequently,” McCann said. “You just picture yourself in that situation. What would I do to keep these kids safe?”

Matt Madden is a parent with two kids at McCall. He went to the school Thursday to watch as they protested.

“It’s really awful to be doing this and after explaining what was happening in Buffalo the shooting there a week earlier, it’s a lot to take in,” Madden said.

The protest comes a day after lawmakers in Harrisburg failed to pass a package of reform measures on Wednesday. They included a ban on assault weapons, required reporting of stolen or lost guns and safe storage.

Rep. Joanna McClinton is the House Democratic leader. She says the bills have been stalled for years.

“I’m moved to act. I don’t think we should just take a moment of silence,” McClinton said. “We desperately must move these bills and unfortunately, we could not get cooperation.”

One Democrat voted with Republicans blocking the measures.

Rep. Todd Stephens from Montgomery County was the only Republican to vote with Democrats.

“For me, it’s not about party, it’s about doing what’s right,” Stephens said.

A spokesperson for the speaker of the House issued a statement that reads, in part, “What happened in Uvalde, Texas, this week is a tragedy beyond measure. Ensuring safe communities here in Pennsylvania remains one of our top priorities and we are committed to a continued, productive and reasonable discussion over ways to achieve that goal.”

A spokesperson for the speaker of the House released a statement saying Pennsylvania already has strong background checks and that schools are given $200 million a year for security.

Comments / 68

Shawn Closson
4d ago

these kids have no mind of their own, and the teacher needs let go, I don't understand why some keep pushing gun control when the real problem is mental health in this country, killers will always be able to find a way to get weapons, we really need more trained armed citizens and means of arming a school member at all times to stop the mentally ill from committing these atrocities, its the only way, take our guns and we are helpless!

Reply(7)
37
Bobby F
4d ago

Nice try. Middle schoolers operate on emotion and have no idea WHY we have gun rights at all. So they are teaching our youth unconstitutional BS as well as the other nonsense. Let this be your cue as parents to teach your children about the 2nd amendment. Learn together where it comes from and why it's protected

Reply
31
dixie
4d ago

We know this is a form of indoctrination. Left ideals plan and simple and of course the children will do what the teacher tells them they should do. Does anyone believe these children suggested this, I don’t. Use kids as props? Nasty!

Reply
27
Related
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Commissions Call For Gun Safety Legislation

Several Pennsylvania groups released a joint statement calling for common-sense gun safety legislation. According to a press release from the Governor's office, the Pennsylvania Commissions for Women, African American, Latino, LGBTQ+, and Asian Pacific American Affairs have released a joint statement calling for immediate action for the General Assembly and Pennsylvania's Congressional Delegation to pass new gun safety legislation following the two recent mass shootings.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Texas Education
CBS Pittsburgh

Commonwealth Court upholds ruling blocking Pittsburgh assault weapons ban

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania upheld a ruling blocking Pittsburgh's assault weapons ban.According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the state Commonwealth Court upheld an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas ruling on Friday.The court found the city violated state law when it passed a package of gun control ordinances after the Tree of Life mass shooting, the Post-Gazette reports. Some of the laws banned assault weapons.State law prohibits municipalities from regulating guns. In a statement to the Post-Gazette, Mayor Ed Gainey said the city will appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court. "Our city took action after the horrendous, anti-Semitic massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue, and the ordinances we passed can save lives," Gainey said. "Despite a devastating spike in gun violence throughout the Commonwealth and the nation, the Pennsylvania General Assembly has not acted to make our communities safer."  
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

‘Do Your Jobs’: Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf, Advocates Rally For Stronger Gun Laws

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Following the school shooting tragedy in Texas and the gun violence here at home, politicians and anti-violence advocates joined Friday to call for stronger gun laws in Pennsylvania. “Every child I come across, they’re angry, they’re hungry, they’re angry. They’re tired of all the adults letting them down,” said sister Taleah Taylor with the City of Dreams Coalition. Taylor has been advocating for safer streets her entire life. She’s the president of the City of Dreams Coalition. But it wasn’t until Friday afternoon that she says she felt she was listened to. “People don’t listen, they don’t listen where I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Gun Violence#Mccall Middle School#House#Democratic
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $2,000 payment proposal in one state

Many Americans living in Pennsylvania could see direct stimulus payments worth $2,000 under a new proposal. The proposal was made by Governor Tom Wolf. Under the PA Opportunity Program, $1.7 billion dollars would go toward a plan to help the entire state recover from the pandemic. Possible stimulus payments in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
qhubonews.com

Abortion reversal treatment? A reality in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA- In our most recent interview with WITF reporter Gabriela Martinez we did an interview with her where we discussed about anti-abortion treatment. Philadelphia, PA- In our most recent interview with WITF reporter Gabriela Martinez we did an interview with her where we discussed about anti-abortion treatment. These treatment and other aspects of anti-abortion movements in Pennsylvania were discussed in this interview. Abortion has become a central topic of conversation since the abortion opinion link from the Supreme Court and here in Pennsylvania there are organizations that seek to provide ways to people who are seeking to get abortion treatment to allegedly reverse the abortion process.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Wanted by Pennsylvania State Police in Delaware County

MEDIA, PA — A 43-year-old man from Philadelphia is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police for failing to comply with requirements under Megan’s Law. Pennsylvania State Police from the Media Station say they continue to search for Michael A. Migliaccio, who has an active arrest warrant dating back to April 9, 2021. Migliaccio is a 43-year-old, white non-Hispanic male from Philadelphia, who is a lifetime Megan’s Law registrant due to a 2005 Rape conviction. On March 23, 2021, it was reported to the Pennsylvania State Police that Migliaccio appeared to be following and watching a 16-year-old female and 18-year-old female in the parking lot of a Delaware County shopping center. Migliaccio is entered into NCIC as a wanted person with full extradition.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Wolf Administration Renews Push For Gun Control

Following the tragic events that have rattled the nation, Governor Wolf’s office has recently issued a press release detailing the governor’s calls for gun reform and what has been done to take action against gun violence while he has been in office. In the release, Wolf urges lawmakers to take swift and immediate action against gun violence.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Virginia Man Sentenced for Passing Fake Money in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on May 25, 2022, Dale Richard Estep II, age 35, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo to two years of probation, four of those months on home confinement, for passing counterfeit U.S. currency.
COLONIAL BEACH, VA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Youth-Led Group Holding Anti-Gun Violence Rally At Philadelphia’s City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A youth rally will be held at Philadelphia’s City Hall Tuesday morning demanding action around gun violence. It will be streamed on CBS News Philly and is expected to begin at 11 a.m. What: Enough is Enough Students Against Gun Violence rally at City Hall Who: Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, Students from Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter School, Boys Latin of Philadelphia, Imhotep Institute Charter School, Mastery Shoemaker, Mathematics Civics and Science Charter School, Overbrook, Parkway Northwest, Strawberry Mansion and Universal Audenried Charter School, and Founder of Sankofa Freedom Academy Dr. Ayesha Imani When: Tuesday, May 31 Time: 11 a.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philly The youth-led group aims to bring young people into the advocacy around gun violence prevention. Nine area high schools created a survey for students, by students to best understand the impacts of gun violence on young people. It also included youth recommendations for gun violence prevention and intervention efforts. The results of the survey will be discussed at the rally.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Woman Charged With Covid-19 Related Fraud

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Angela Castillo, age 38, of Freeland, PA, was charged on May 27 in a criminal Information with wire fraud. According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the Information alleges that between...
YourErie

Progress being made on PA’s first double teardrop roundabouts

Progress on Pennsylvania’s first double teardrop roundabouts is moving forward. PennDOT crews continue to work on the roundabouts located near Route 18 and Interstate 90 in Girard Township. This is part of a multi-year project to restore nearly 28 miles of Interstate 90 in 10 years. The teardrop design appears on either side of the […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
CBS Philly

Abandoned, Underweight Horse Found Wandering Streets Of Philadelphia’s Hunting Park Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Animal Care and Control Team is caring for a horse that was found wandering through Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section. Neighbors living along North Darien Street gave it food and water until the ACCT Philly could get there to pick it up on Monday afternoon. It’s not yet clear where the horse came from. He is now being called Darien. “Darien is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned. He’s very underweight and will need some TLC, and we are reaching out to our rescue partners about him as Philly is no place for a horse of course!” ACCT Philly tweeted. Darien 🐴 is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned. He’s very underweight and will need some extra TLC, and we are reaching out to our rescue partners about him as a Philly is no place for a horse of course! pic.twitter.com/Xklf6uGSvL — ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly) May 31, 2022 The ACCT says Darien will not be up for adoption as he will need additional medical rehabilitation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy