Schools In Philadelphia, South Jersey Evaluating Security Measures Following Texas School Shooting

By Madeleine Wright
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Schools in Philadelphia and South Jersey are increasing security measures following the massacre in Texas. They’re also offering support to students who need it.

At Sheridan Elementary School in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, tearful conversations took place between students and staff in the wake of the school massacre in Texas.

Seventy percent of the student population is Hispanic.

“One of the reasons for that impact, I think, felt so strong was that the kids look just like ours, the ones who were killed in Texas,” assistant principal Julio Nunez said.

The school is making three counselors available to any student who needs to talk.

“Giving them that sense of what they can do is important so they’re not walking from conversations feeling hopeless,” Nunez said.

To give parents peace of mind, police ramped up their presence at schools in Philly on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Camden, and across New Jersey, police did the same.

“Our children are our focus, and our educators as well,” Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

In fact, law enforcement is increasing its presence at all 16 traditional public schools in the City of Camden, as well as charter and renaissance schools for the rest of the school year, which ends June 24.

“Our young people and our families deserve to know and to be assured that their students are safe,” Superintendent Katrina McCombs said.

As an added security measure, the Camden City superintendent says all schools will have silent alarms on their doors by September 1.

“We will continue to implement those security drills that we do on a regular basis to ensure we are always ready to be able to mitigate any negative loss of life that may occur in the event of a tragedy,” McCombs said.

Fed up with gun violence, hundreds of high school students in Camden walked out of class Thursday afternoon.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will be attending a rally to end gun violence at Congregation Beth Shalom on Friday at 12 p.m.

CBS3’s Madeleine Wright will have live coverage Friday at noon.

NBC Philadelphia

12 Killed, More Injured During Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia

Léelo en español aquí. Twelve people were shot and killed in Philadelphia over the Memorial Day weekend, pushing the city past 200 homicides before the start of summer. Fifteen people were injured in addition to the 12 killed, in what police said was at least 15 shootings from early Saturday morning until Monday morning across Philadelphia.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Just one more step and the stroller would have been on the curb. The thought haunts Latanya Byrd years after a driver racing down Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia struck and killed her 27-year-old niece, Samara Banks, and three of Banks’ young sons as they crossed the 12-lane road. Today, many of the conditions that led to the fatal 2013 crash still exist.
CBS Philly

Man Killed, Another Injured In ‘Massive Shootout’ In North Philadelphia: Police Sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and another was injured in a “massive shootout” on Memorial Day, Philadelphia police say. The shooting took place after 6:30 p.m. at 178h and Oxford Streets, near Temple University, in North Philadelphia. DEVELOPING: Police sources say at least one man is dead, another wounded after a “massive shootout” at 17th and Oxford in North Philadelphia. At least 62 casings found at the scene, 3 guns recovered. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 30, 2022 A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the police. A...
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Jim Kenney To Announce Return Of ODUNDE Festival In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney will announce the return of the ODUNDE Festival on Tuesday. The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. and streamed on CBS News Philly. The ODUNDE Festival is returning to South Philadelphia after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the largest African American cultural street festival in the nation. What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, ODUNDE CEO Oshunbumi Fernandez West and other officials to announce the return of the 2022 ODUNDE Festival When: Tuesday, May 31 Time: 10 a.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philly The festival attracts nearly 500,000 people to South Street and covers over 15 city blocks. There will be over 100 arts and craft and food vendors, two stages of live entertainment and other activities for attendees. Click here for more information about the festival.
Abandoned, Underweight Horse Found Wandering Streets Of Philadelphia’s Hunting Park Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Animal Care and Control Team is caring for a horse that was found wandering through Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section. Neighbors living along North Darien Street gave it food and water until the ACCT Philly could get there to pick it up on Monday afternoon. It’s not yet clear where the horse came from. He is now being called Darien. “Darien is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned. He’s very underweight and will need some TLC, and we are reaching out to our rescue partners about him as Philly is no place for a horse of course!” ACCT Philly tweeted. Darien 🐴 is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned. He’s very underweight and will need some extra TLC, and we are reaching out to our rescue partners about him as a Philly is no place for a horse of course! pic.twitter.com/Xklf6uGSvL — ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly) May 31, 2022 The ACCT says Darien will not be up for adoption as he will need additional medical rehabilitation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Best Dog Parks in Philadelphia

The city of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania is home to plenty of dog parks that you and your four-legged family members can enjoy. These parks provide on-leash and off-leash areas for dog breeds of all sizes to enjoy. German Shepherds, bulldogs, chihuahuas, and Golden Retrievers will have a blast exploring these top ten dog parks in Philadelphia. Dogs and pet parents can enjoy plenty of amenities in these spaces.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Road Rage Shooting Leaves 2 Women, Unborn Child Dead In Chester County

THORNDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A road rage incident took a deadly turn, ending in gunfire and leaving two women and an unborn child dead in Chester County. Police say the suspect shot and killed two women, one of whom was five months pregnant, outside a home near the 300 block of Glencrest Road in Coatesville, around 11 p.m. Sunday. The shooter then led officers on a chase to a nearby Wawa at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 30 in Thorndale. CBS3 received cellphone video from viewers who witnessed the end of the police pursuit where more than a dozen patrol...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Residents Rally Against Gun Violence In Wake Of Mass Shooting At Texas Elementary School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People are rallying against gun violence in Philadelphia in the wake of the Texas mass shooting at an elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead. They’re calling for action and say these types of incidents are preventable.  Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, are scheduled to speak at a news conference on Friday afternoon. The briefing and rally are sponsored by CeaseFirePA.  They say there are a number of bills that are stalled in Harrisburg that could help prevent shootings like what happened in Texas. Earlier this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Wanted by Pennsylvania State Police in Delaware County

MEDIA, PA — A 43-year-old man from Philadelphia is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police for failing to comply with requirements under Megan’s Law. Pennsylvania State Police from the Media Station say they continue to search for Michael A. Migliaccio, who has an active arrest warrant dating back to April 9, 2021. Migliaccio is a 43-year-old, white non-Hispanic male from Philadelphia, who is a lifetime Megan’s Law registrant due to a 2005 Rape conviction. On March 23, 2021, it was reported to the Pennsylvania State Police that Migliaccio appeared to be following and watching a 16-year-old female and 18-year-old female in the parking lot of a Delaware County shopping center. Migliaccio is entered into NCIC as a wanted person with full extradition.
CBS Philly

Camden Police To Indefinitely Increase Presence At District Schools Following Heart-Wrenching Texas School Shooting

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police began increasing their presence at schools in Camden on Wednesday and CBS3 has learned it will be maintained indefinitely. The Mayor of the City of Camden, the Camden County Police Chief, the Camden County Sheriff and the Superintendent for the Camden City School District are expected to make the announcement about extra protection at schools at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The announcement will be made at Camden High School. Officials say this will give parents and students peace of mind in the wake of the heart-wrenching school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left at least 19 children and...
CAMDEN, NJ
MyChesCo

Suspect Threatens Worker With Knife at Wyomissing Walmart

WYOMISSING, PA — A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats, and related charges by the Wyomissing Police Department. Authorities stated that Ashley Muniz came to the Walmart, located at 1135 Berkshire Blvd in Wyomissing, Berks County, Pennsylvania, and threatened an employee with a knife and pepper spray. The suspect is also said to have made threatening phone calls to employees at the store. Criminal charges were filed with the local District Justice office.
WYOMISSING, PA
MyChesCo

Can You Help Find a Missing Delaware County Man?

EAST LANSDOWNE, PA — East Lansdowne Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing and potentially endangered person. Tony Strickland left his residence on May 26, 2022, at 7:00 AM. Police say he suffers from a mental health condition and it is unknown whether he has his medication with him. There was no clothing description provided, and he does not drive.
EAST LANSDOWNE, PA
CBS Philly

Memorial Day Weekend In Philadelphia Is In Full Swing As Local Residents Attend Fireworks At Penn’s Landing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday, there was sunshine and downpours in Philadelphia, but that didn’t stop people from coming out for fireworks. If Amanda’s dance moves are any indication, Memorial Day weekend at Penn’s Landing is in full swing. “Nice weather, why not go out in kind of like a little hippie outfit? Whatever, get a little Piña colada,” one man said.  “People come all over the world come to Philadelphia to be a tourist and I’m only like 20 minutes away, a couple red lights away,” he added.  The celebration was free to the public and offered concerts, games, and more for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Caphe Roasters In Kensington Wowing Customers With Vietnamese Specialty Coffee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You might need a cup of coffee to get you going after the long holiday weekend. CBS3 has the perfect spot for a caffeine jolt in Kensington that is known as the first and only Vietnamese coffee roaster in Philadelphia. Just feet away from SEPTA’s El train in Kensington awaits your next cup of coffee, but on J Street coffee is spelled “Caphe.” “Caphe means coffee in Vietnamese,” Thu Pham said. Caphe Roasters is the only spot to specialize in Vietnamese coffee in all of Philadelphia. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Càphê Roasters (@capheroasters) “Vietnamese coffee is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Synagogues With Histories Spanning 5 Generations Merging In Historic 1st For South Jersey Jewish Community

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Two Cherry Hill synagogues, with histories spanning five generations, will merge as one congregation this summer in what’s believed to be a historic first for the South Jersey Jewish community. On July 1, Temple Emanuel and M’kor Shalom will officially become Kol Ami, Hebrew for “Voice of my People,” based at Temple Emanuel’s facility. Drew Molotsky, M’kor Shalom’s president, said the process began 16 months ago as both synagogues were considering their futures. “This has been a tremendous amount of work unifying these congregations,” Molotsky said. “The energy and enthusiasm coming from both congregations has made it a...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Presence At New Jersey Schools Increased In Wake Of Texas School Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The tragic school shooting in Texas that left at least 19 children and two adults dead is prompting New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to direct law enforcement to increase their presence at schools throughout the Garden State. Murphy says there are no credible threats to any New Jersey schools at this time. “While there are no credible threats, NewJerseyOAG has directed law enforcement to increase their presence at schools throughout New Jersey effective immediately,” Murphy tweeted. “The NJSP will increase their presence at schools where Troopers are the primary law enforcement.” County Prosecutors will direct their municipal police departments...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

