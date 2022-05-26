ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula woman sentenced on meth trafficking charges

 4 days ago
MISSOULA - A Missoula woman was sentenced on drug trafficking charges on Thursday.

40-year-old Jasmine Lori Snyder — who pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute meth — has been sentenced to five years and three months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for trafficking a large amount of methamphetamine in the community, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

The government alleged in court documents that Snyder possessed and intended to distribute 5.8 kilograms, which is approximately 12.7 pounds, of meth.

On Nov. 30, 2021, a controlled delivery of two U.S. Postal Service parcels, previously determined to contain more than 500 grams of meth, was conducted at a residence in Missoula. Witnesses indicated that the packages belonged to Snyder. A confidential informant also regularly purchased meth directly from Snyder from August to October 2021. Twelve pounds of meth is the equivalent of approximately 46,000 doses.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force.

