British reporter presses Ted Cruz on why mass shootings only happen here

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics Podcast: sine die for the legislature, more gubernatorial endorsements, and another day, another school shooting. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.
(The Center Square) – In the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, several state agencies are working around the clock to offer assistance to those in the community. Uvalde residents seeking state mental health resources can receive assistance through a hotline, 888-690-0799. It’s open 24 hours...
Comments / 0