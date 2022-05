GENEVA, Ohio — The Carthage men's track and field team ended their 2022 season with a bang, as Matthew Ausse and Joseph White earned all-American honors in the hammer throw at the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at the Spire Sports Complex. The team totaled a program-best 23 points on the weekend to earn their second-highest finish at nationals ever, taking ninth place.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO