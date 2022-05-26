Ice Shaver concept is made from environmentally friendly and recyclable materials

Some things have remained unchanged for decades, but that doesn’t mean there’s no more room for improvement. The number of items we put inside our bags seems to be growing every year to the point that some people are looking for ways to either get rid of some of them or at least combine them. Some things, however, are just indispensable, like the charging case for your earbuds, your emergency power bank for your gadgets, and, if you wear glasses, a protective case for your spectacles. Along with paper notebooks that might also be found inside those bags, those glasses cases haven’t exactly seen any significant improvement in both design and purpose. In fact, most of them are designed to break easily and be thrown away just as easily. One designer, however, realized it’s high time to give this protective accessory an upgrade by merging it with one of the most essential accessories people need these days.

