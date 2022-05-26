Million dollar investment affords more activities in Downtown Indy

New data shows more Hoosiers are moving to suburban areas compared to other parts of the state. Indiana suburbs see greatest population growth in …. Holiday weekend unofficial start of boating season, …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: May 30, 2022. Fox 59 First at Four 5-26-2022. Fans Gear...
INDIANAPOLIS – Warm weather has prevailed for another day across Central Indiana with highs reaching the upper 80s across the region today. Some areas even hit the 90 degree mark! Our weather pattern will support further warming into Tuesday with high pressure holding firm to our east. However, changes come on Wednesday as stormy weather approaches.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis financier convicted of wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy is hoping to convince a judge to release him from federal prison early. Tim Durham, nicknamed the Madoff of the Midwest, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2012 after a jury found him guilty of scamming investors out of more than $200 million in a Ponzi scheme.
The slow-moving low that brought several rounds of showers and storms to central Indiana the past three days has finally moved out! Skies are already much brighter this morning with higher pressure in control of this weather pattern. Sunny and Comfortable Saturday. You will be able to enjoy the day...
It’s the biggest day in Indianapolis–and the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Check out some of the sights from this year’s Indianapolis 500. Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson emerged as the winner after a dramatic finish.
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Howard County confirmed the subject of a Silver Alert was found deceased, along with her dog, about three days since they were reported missing. The body of 80-year-old Betty Stroup was found in a ditch along 1700 N. Reed Road just before 9...
INDIANAPOLIS – After a stretch of wet weather we breakthrough with sun to kick off the long weekend! Saturday has been mostly sunny and mild thus far with temps mainly in the low 70s. An area of high pressure to our southwest has expelled any rainy weather ahead of the big day!
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Police in Huntington have issued a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old male. Officials say 17-year-old Evan Timmons is 5’6″ and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and black Under Armor tennis shoes.
UPDATE — The Silver Alert issued on Asa Watts has been cancelled as of May 29th, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911. COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus PD are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Asa Watts. Watts is...
