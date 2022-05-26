ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (May 26 - June 1, 2022)

 6 days ago

Beginning at noon on Friday, May 27, 2022, through 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is suspending all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes providing maximum roadway capacity for travelers. DISTRICT 27. CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from MM 333.5 to...

Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Nine New Site Development Grant Recipients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today nine new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $7.6 million. The grants are designed to help communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and prepare industrial sites for economic development projects. The...
Tennessee State Parks Host National Trails Day Hikes Saturday, June 4

Tennessee State Parks will celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 4 with free guided hikes at all 56 state parks. The events come as National Trails Day celebrates its 30th anniversary and Tennessee State Parks celebrate their 85th anniversary. One of the parks, Radnor Lake State Park, will hold...
State Accepting Applications For TBI Director Appointment Process

The State of Tennessee invites applications from qualified individuals for the position of Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI, an independent agency of state government, is the primary criminal investigative agency for Tennessee. The TBI, upon request of the District Attorney General, is responsible for investigating crimes at the request of District Attorneys General as well as assisting local law enforcement in major and technical investigations. The TBI has original jurisdiction to conduct investigations into illegal drugs, victimization of children by computer or other electronic devices, human trafficking, fugitives, public corruption, official misconduct, organized crime, domestic terrorism, Medicaid fraud, fire and explosives, and patient abuse. The Director is responsible for administering the Bureau as its chief executive officer and oversees an annual budget of over $123 million. The bureau consists of more than 700 employees statewide, of which approximately two-thirds are commissioned law enforcement officers. TBI is organized into eight major divisions: the Criminal Investigation Division, the Drug Investigation Division, the Forensic Services Division, the Technology and Innovation Division, the Administrative Services Division, the Training Division, the Criminal Justice Information Services Division, and the Medicaid Fraud Control Division. Learn more about the TBI at www.tn.gov/tbi. The director is appointed by the governor from a list of three nominees submitted by a five-member nominating commission. The director serves for a term of six (6) years from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2028.
Governor Signs TCAD-Backed Bill to Establish Unlicensed Facility Registry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Governor Bill Lee signed legislation that will establish the Tennessee Unlicensed Facility Registry within the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD). HB630/SB439 creates a searchable registry and moves the criminal penalty for operating a facility without a license after being placed on the registry...
TDOE Releases New Resources on ‘Grow Your Own’ Educator Initiative

State Educator Initiative Generates National Recognition. Nashville, TN— Throughout the month of May, the Tennessee Department of Education has celebrated the state’s Grow Your Own (GYO) initiative by spotlighting the innovative educator preparation pathways available to help build and strengthen the teacher talent pipeline in Tennessee. New resources released today include a new GYO webpage, one-pagers and explainer videos to support anyone interested in participating in a GYO initiative.
NASHVILLE, TN

