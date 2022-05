The University of Louisville baseball team was selected as the No. 12 national seed for the 2022 NCAA Championship and will be the top seed for the Louisville Regional. The Cardinals (38-18-1) will be joined by No. 2 regional seed Oregon (35-23), No. 3 seed Michigan (32-26) and No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri State (37-20).

