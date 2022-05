ORLANDO, Fla. (May 27, 2022) - Orlando Pride (2-2-2, 8 points) scored twice in stoppage time to come back and draw the Washington Spirit (1-1-3, 6 points), 2-2. The draw marked the second time this season the Club has scored a second-half extra-time goal to earn a point at Exploria Stadium after doing so two weeks ago against Kansas City.

