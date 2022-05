When you think of Black nuns, maybe Sister Mary Clarence from the movie “Sister Act” comes to mind. That’s the only Black nun Dr. Shannen Dee Williams, a lifelong Catholic, knew about. At least until she found a photograph in 2007 of “four smiling Black Catholic sisters that steadied my hand on the microfilm reader that day,” Williams writes in the introduction of her new book that chronicles the history of Black Catholic nuns in the United States.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO