Swimming pool opening delayed

Harrison County, MO: Two Harrison County home school students, Korbin Heyle and Elias Willhite, earned the title of “Memory Master” for the 2021-2022 school year. To earn this title, these students memorized over 400 pieces of information focused on Ancient Kingdoms including: 161 events and people in a chronological timeline, 120 geographic features and locations around the world, 24 science facts, 5 Latin noun endings, English grammar facts and prepositions, Multiplication tables to the 15s along with common squares and cubes, other geometry formulas and unit conversions, and 24 History sentences spanning six ancient kingdoms.

HARRISON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO