Berlin police have been stretched thin by disruptive activity at the Hilltop Inn in recent times and now the town is looking for solutions. The latest report of dangerous criminal activity there happened May 26, when police received five separate calls reporting a man who was allegedly threatening and menacing people. He was also allegedly being disorderly. Calls came in from the Hilltop Inn as well as from an employee of North Country Federal Credit Union, just up the hill from the inn.

1 DAY AGO