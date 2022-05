(EFFINGHAM) The investigation is continuing into a single vehicle traffic crash that took place at 10:12 yesterday (Sunday) morning in Clay County. The Illinois State Police report that 69 year old Lewis D. Charlton from Louisville was southbound on U.S. Route 45, near the Iola Road intersection, when he struck a deer in the roadway, causing his motorcycle to be laid down on it’s right side. Charlton fell off the motorcycle and he was transported to an area hospital with injuries. Emergency personnel from Clay and Effingham Counties responded to the accident scene. No tickets were issued with no other details available.

CLAY COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO