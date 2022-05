BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A violent holiday weekend in Baltimore left a teenager, a woman, and two men dead. Two other teens and another man were injured. Saturday afternoon, two 17-year-old teenagers—a boy and a girl—were shot near the Inner Harbor. The girl survived her injuries, but 17-year-old Neal Mack later died. Mack was an intern for the anti-violence group Tendea Family. Mayor Brandon Scott said while the focus has been on the violence at the Inner Harbor, he’s concerned about tragedies across the city. There was a triple shooting in East Baltimore that left two men dead and a woman was found shot...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO