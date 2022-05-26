Zion Williamson fully cleared to play without any restrictions following long injury rehab

The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Thursday that Zion Williamson has been fully cleared to play without any restrictions, finally putting an end to his injury rehab and clearing him to participate in offseason summer workouts.

In the team's announcement on Twitter, the franchise said that the star forward has been cleared to play without any restrictions after recent imaging of Williamson’s right fifth metatarsal showed continued improvement.

Even though the team's wording of their tweet comes off a bit PRish, Pelicans center Larry Nance Jr. responded to the news, making it clear that the star forward is officially back.

Williamson's injury dates back to August of last summer when he fractured his foot, forcing him to need surgery. The hope was that he would eventually rehab from the injury and get back on the court for the remainder of the season--however, multiple setbacks prevented him from playing at all this season.

Many thought Williamson would return during the Pels' playoff run if they made a deep run but the Pelicans were eventually eliminated in the first round by the No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns.

The 24-year-old star finished his third season in the association but has only appeared in a grand total of 85 games during that time. He is eligible to sign a five-year, $186 million max rookie extension with New Orleans this summer.

While the noise around Zion's departure to a bigger market will likely revamp this offseason, when he came back from to the team in March, Williamson could sense the tide was changing for the better in NOLA.

"Being real, it sucks watching from the sideline," Williamson said. "I just want to be out there. Just seeing the potential. We have a lot of great pieces. I'm excited to get out on the court with those guys."

