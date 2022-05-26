ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinking a Cocktail, Mary J. Blige’s ’90s Dance Moves Go Viral in Heels With Diddy

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2FqS_0frdkaxs00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

When Mary J. Blige and Sean “Diddy” Combs get together you know it’s going to be a good time. Diddy recently sent social media into a frenzy after he posted a video of himself and the “No More Drama” singer at what appears to be a house party.

In the TikTok uploaded on Diddy’s account, the Hip Hop powerhouses show off their best dance moves as they swayed from side to side and incorporate arm movements in a synchronized fashion.

@diddy

Free Bop

♬ original sound – Diddy

As the clip began circulating online, with now 2 million views and counting, many social media users voiced their opinions. The comments ranged from fans talking about their dance moves to a couple of people bringing up how much fun Blige and Diddy have together. They even highlighted the fact that Blige was able to complete the routine without spilling a drop of her drink.

Of course, the duo was stylishly dressed for the moment. The Queen of Hip Hop and Soul wore a long-sleeve button-down blue shirt. Blige left the top undone and tied it in a knot to show off the bralette that she was wearing underneath. She teamed her crop top with matching baby blue boy shorts. The “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer styled her blond locs in a high bun and let her tapered bangs frame her face. In true fashion form, she added some bling to her look with an oversized diamond chain and silver hoop earrings.

While Diddy sported a Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan jersey with crisp white pants. The world-renowned entrepreneur and superstar complemented his outfit with a red bucket hat and fresh kicks.

When it came down to footwear, Blige finished off her look with blue slide sandals . The sleek silhouette had a wide strap across the toe and a small heel.

Blige has solidified her status as fashion icon. The entertainer is known for experimenting with over-the-top fashion statements on and off the stage. As for footwear, the R&B songstress loves boots, especially thigh-high silhouettes with stiletto heels.

Slip into a pair of blue sandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01m7kg_0frdkaxs00
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Madden Girl Gracy Braided Block-Heel Sandal, $40 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJ3UQ_0frdkaxs00
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Caviar Platform Slide Sandal, $140.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VgvNv_0frdkaxs00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Rendivi Sandal, $99.

See Mary J. Blige’s Glamorous Outfits Through the Years

Comments / 66

VCSURAMS
3d ago

Get em MJB& PUFFY I like MJB's style she had on that 🔥 outfit for the Super Bowl Mary's holding it down for the 50+ gang dress whatever looks good on u heck I've seen some younger folks who need to take off their outfits because some look ridiculous but "they're young" me personally I'm wearing what I want as long as it looks good and I make it work for me

Reply
11
Martha Gainey
3d ago

People always talking about Dress your age People don't have a age limit in clothes If you can wear it wear it

Reply(2)
15
Denise Brown
3d ago

Love her. ❤ I love the bond Puffy and Mary have. They can be each other's Soulmate and don't realize their chemistry.

Reply(6)
10
