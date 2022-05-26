ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E31C6_0frdkMno00

Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into his business practices, a state appeals court ruled Thursday, rejecting his argument that he be excused from testifying because his answers could be used in a parallel criminal probe.

A four-judge panel in the appellate division of the state’s trial court upheld Judge Arthur Engoron's Feb. 17 ruling, which enforced subpoenas requiring that Trump and his two eldest children - Ivanka and Donald Jr. - give deposition testimony in Attorney General Letitia James’ probe.

“The existence of a criminal investigation does not preclude civil discovery of related facts, at which a party may exercise the privilege against self-incrimination," the appellate panel wrote, citing the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and other legal protections for witnesses.

Lawyers for the Trumps agreed in March that they would sit for depositions within 14 days of an appellate panel decision upholding Engoron’s ruling. They could also appeal the decision to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, delaying the matter and the Trumps’ potential testimony indefinitely.

A message seeking comment was left with lawyers for the Trumps.

James lauded the ruling, which came just two weeks after the appellate panel heard oral arguments in the case. She tweeted that her investigation “will continue undeterred because no one is above the law."

“Once again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump must comply with our lawful investigation into his financial dealings,” James said in a written statement. “We will continue to follow the facts of this case and ensure that no one can evade the law.”

James has said her investigation has uncovered evidence Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits. Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have both been executives in the Trump Organization and are among their father’s most trusted allies.

The appellate panel, in its ruling, described the investigation as focusing on whether the Trumps “committed persistent fraud in their financial practices and disclosures.”

Trump, a Republican, denies the allegations and has said James’ investigation in part of a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

In appealing Engoron’s subpoena ruling, his lawyers argued that James, a Democrat, was engaging in “selective prosecution.” The appellate panel rejected that, saying the investigation was on solid legal footing and that the Trumps showed no evidence they or their company were “treated differently” than other companies under similar scrutiny.

A lawyer for the Trumps, Alan Futerfas, told the appellate panel in oral arguments on May 11 that James appeared to be using civil subpoenas to get around a New York law that requires immunity for people testifying before a criminal grand jury.

Judith Vale, arguing on behalf of James’ office, countered there was ample evidence from the civil investigation to support subpoenas for the Trumps’ testimony.

She also cited legal precedent allowing the attorney general’s office to do so, and said the Trumps could always invoke their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination - as Trump’s son Eric did hundreds of times in a 2020 deposition.

Appellate Court Judge Rolando T. Acosta appeared to agree with that position, foreshadowing Thursday’s ruling as he questioned Futerfas from the bench.

Anything Trump says in a civil deposition in James’ investigation could be used against him in the criminal probe being overseen by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Last summer, spurred by evidence uncovered by James' office, the DA's office charged the Trump Organization and its longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, with tax fraud, alleging he collected more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation. Weisselberg and the company have pleaded not guilty.

Thursday's appellate court ruling was the latest in a flurry of legal activity involving Trump and the attorney general’s investigation in the last few weeks.

Last week, Trump paid $110,000 in fines and met several other conditions as he seeks to end a contempt of court order Engoron issued on April 25 after he was slow to respond to another subpoena from James seeking documents and other evidence.

On Monday, James’ office said it had subpoenaed Trump’s longtime executive assistant, Rhona Graff, and planned to question her under oath next week in the probe.

Meanwhile, a federal judge in New York is expected to rule soon in a lawsuit Trump filed against James in December in an attempt to shut down her investigation. Trump’s lawyers want an injunction to halt the probe. James' office is seeking to throw out the lawsuit.

At a May 13 hearing in the federal case, a lawyer for James’ office said it was “nearing the end” of the probe and that “there’s clearly been a substantial amount of evidence” to support a civil enforcement proceeding, although a final determination hasn't been made.

Since James’ investigation is civil in nature, she could end up bringing a lawsuit and seeking financial penalties against Trump or his company, or even a ban on them being involved in certain types of businesses.

That's what happened in January when a judge barred ex-drug company CEO Martin Shkreli from the pharmaceutical industry for life.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/26/2022 2:23:07 PM (GMT -4:00)

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Woman found shot to death in Bridgeport home

A woman was shot to death inside of a home on Saturday in Bridgeport. Police say somebody called 911 shortly after 5 a.m. saying a person had been shot at Knoll Place and Huntington Turnpike and was critically wounded.. The woman, 29, was announced dead at the scene. The woman's family identified the victim to News 12 Connecticut, they asked that she not immediately be named.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

4 people killed in I-95 wrong-way crash

Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-95, police say. The crash happened Sunday on I-95 south in Guilford. At least three of the victims were from Norwalk. Police identified the victims as Johnny Bookhardt, Caroline Bookhardt, and Patricia Greene-Kessler of Norwalk. They say the fourth victim Luis...
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Martin Shkreli
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Lawsuit#Civil Case#The Court Of Appeals
News 12

Police: Suspect opened fire on man at Bridgeport housing project

A man was shot in the back at a Bridgeport housing complex and is in critical condition after police say another man opened fire and shot him. The shooting happened at the PT Barnum Housing Complex Sunday after 7:30 p.m. Police say they were notified of the shooting through ShotSpotter...
News 12

New attractions debut in Atlantic City ahead of expected summer crowd

If anyone is heading to Atlantic City this weekend, there a few new attractions coming to the tourist-heavy location. Many casinos spent millions of dollars in renovations hoping to attract guests for the upcoming summer season. This summer is crucial for Atlantic City, as it looks to recover from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
News 12

Police chase in Newark ends in car crash; 1 officer hurt

A police chase in Newark led to a violent car crash Saturday in which an officer was injured. Video in the aftermath of the crash shows police officers in pursuit of a suspect. The people who took the video said it happened around 11:40 a.m. in the ironbound section near...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Shark washes up on Long Island shore

A commercial fisherman saw a shark struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach. This happened at Point Lookout just north of the Loop Parkway Bridge. The fisherman pulled over to help and called the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Town of Hempstead Bay constable. By the...
News 12

Officials: Blades, drugs found on inmate being booked at Yaphank jail

Officials say Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office correction officers made a major contraband discovery on May 18 at the Yaphank Correctional Facility. According to police, an inmate was attempting to introduce dangerous drugs and weapons into facility. As he was being booked into the facility, officials say William Santiago, 36,...
YAPHANK, NY
News 12

Police investigate 2 unrelated Bridgeport shootings that injured 2 men

Bridgeport police are investigating a pair of unrelated shootings that left two men hospitalized. One happened near the corner of Willow Street and Barnum Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday. Police say when they got to the scene, several people were fighting, but the victim was already on the way...
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy