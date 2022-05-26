ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

Date for jury selection set in sex abuse case against Port Jervis building inspector

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQ7ei_0frdkK2M00

The 2019 sex abuse case against a Port Jervis building inspector is now one step closer to trial.

David Rivera faced a judge in Wallkill Town Court on Wednesday.

MORE : 2nd woman accuses Port Jervis building inspector of sexual harassment

Jury selection will begin Sept. 29 for all three of his cases.

Rivera is accused of sexually harassing and forcibly touching women while at work.

He returned to modified duty earlier this year after being suspended with pay, while awaiting trial for more than two years.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Jervis, NY
Wallkill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wallkill, NY
Port Jervis, NY
Crime & Safety
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought in Bohemia catalytic converter theft

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who stole a catalytic converter off a car in March. According to police, the unknown person cut a catalytic converter off of a white 2019 Isuzu that was parked in a parking lot at 1507 Smithtown Ave. in Bohemia on March 30 at approximately 3:30 a.m.
News 12

Authorities: 1 shot inside New Jersey deli; suspect sought

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is probing a shooting that happened inside a deli in Hackensack. Police received a 911 call Sunday around 9 p.m. reporting a shooting at the Deli Mart at 789 Main St. According to authorities, officers found a 33-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds. Authorities say...
News 12

Police investigate 2 unrelated Bridgeport shootings that injured 2 men

Bridgeport police are investigating a pair of unrelated shootings that left two men hospitalized. One happened near the corner of Willow Street and Barnum Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday. Police say when they got to the scene, several people were fighting, but the victim was already on the way...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rivera
News 12

Officials: Blades, drugs found on inmate being booked at Yaphank jail

Officials say Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office correction officers made a major contraband discovery on May 18 at the Yaphank Correctional Facility. According to police, an inmate was attempting to introduce dangerous drugs and weapons into facility. As he was being booked into the facility, officials say William Santiago, 36,...
YAPHANK, NY
News 12

Police: Pedestrian struck in Hempstead, driver arrested

A man was arrested after striking a pedestrian in Hempstead early Sunday morning. Police say Alrich Braide was driving his SUV when he hit a 46-year-old male pedestrian while crossing the roadway at Fulton Avenue around 1 a.m. The victim was transported to a local area hospital and is in...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#Sex Abuse#Abuse Case#Violent Crime#Wallkill Town Court
News 12

Chase involving stolen police car ends in Hudson Valley

A chase involving a stolen police cruiser that started in Schenectady ended in the Hudson Valley on Monday. Schenectady Police Department reported that one of its marked patrol SUVs was stolen from Ellis Hospital by a subject they had transported to the facility for an evaluation. Police say Ricky Izarry,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Bridgeport woman looks to pay it forward after beating addiction

A Bridgeport woman is paying it forward to help others after she turned her life around after years of addiction. Tonya Shelton – speaking publicly for the first time – told News 12 she lost several close family members to drugs and alcohol and didn't want to lose her life as well.
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy