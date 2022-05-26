ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten Years After Sandy Hook Gun Activists Urge Congress for Change

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KINev_0frdk5si00

After the horrific mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, activists are once again urging Congress to take action. Trevon Bosley, a gun violence prevention activist, joined Cheddar News to talk about how to push legislators on the issue of new gun restrictions. “Even 10 years later the same sense of hopelessness from before," Bosley said, referring to the lack of change since the Sandy Hook massacre.

