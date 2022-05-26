ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode keyboardist, dead at 60

By Jeremy Tanner, Brayden Stamps, Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oR2Gh_0frdk1Lo00

HIGH POINT, N.C. ( WGHP ) — Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died at the age of 60, the band announced in a statement Thursday.

Fletcher is best known for being a founding member of the English electronic music band.

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dead at 67, sources say

Depeche Mode released the following statement on their Twitter :

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher. Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

The band’s origins date back to the late 1970s, according to Consequence of Sound, when Fletcher started to play music with future bandmate Vince Clarke.

The band was initially named Composition of Sound, but decided to rename the group , officially launching in 1980 as Depeche Mode after singer David Gahan stumbled across a French fashion magazine by the same name.

Depeche Mode is probably best known for its 1990 smash hit “Enjoy the Silence,” as well as “Personal Jesus,” “People are People” and “Policy of Truth.”

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Clarke
Person
Ray Liotta
Texoma's Homepage

Zachary Wood remembered by family, friends

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends and family gathered Monday evening for a vigil to remember the life of Zachary Wood. The 23-year-old was brutally murdered in the late night hours of May 20 in the 2100 block of Brown Street. Four people have since been arrested and charged with his murder. The vigil was held […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fashion#Keyboardist#Wghp#English#Nexstar Media Inc
Texoma's Homepage

Former police officer arrested on drug-related charges

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former McAllen PD officer was discovered in a group of individuals arrested on drug-related charges. On Friday McAllen Police Department officers were dispatched to a Call for Service (CFS). The reporting individual told officers she was receiving “messages from strangers” and “sees the silhouette of two people” outside her home. […]
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Texoma's Homepage

Ukraine, Russia battle in the east as Zelenskyy visits front

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian troops traded blows in fierce close-quarter combat Sunday in an eastern Ukrainian city as Moscow’s soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain a strategic foothold to conquer the region. Ukraine’s leader also made a rare frontline visit to Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, to assess the strength […]
POLITICS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy