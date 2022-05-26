ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln advances to softball Division 1 Section championship game

By David Victor, The Record
 4 days ago
FOLSOM — Lincoln has earned a shot at the Division 1 Section championship after defeating Folsom 2-0 in the semifinals.

The outcome of Tuesday afternoon's game was full of tension as the result was determined in its final outs after six scoreless innings and few hits from either side.

"I knew it was going to get down to the last few innings, so my adrenaline was going up there so I was pretty nervous," freshman center fielder Olivia Holtz said.

It wasn't until Lincoln senior Jordan Hayes scored the first run for the Trojans off a bunt from infielder Tara Fornaciari at the top of the seventh.

Junior Daniella Hunter followed with the second run shortly after.

"It's a big win," Lincoln head coach Rich Fanucchi said. "I had faith in them and we were able to pull it out."

Folsom came into Tuesday's game as the apparent favorite, ranking third in the Sac-Joaquin Section and 19th in California.

The Trojans were able to shut down the Bulldogs' offense thanks in part to a solid performance on the mound by senior pitcher Peja Goold.

"Peja is Peja," Fanucchi said. "She does this every game, she pitches her heart out. She's just an awesome competitor."

ICYMI:Senior Peja Goold leads Lincoln High softball closer to Tri-City Athletic league title

The 18-year-old tallied up nine strikeouts against the Bulldogs on Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to Goold's pitching, Lincoln's fielding was a factor in keeping the Folsom offense off the scoreboard.

The Trojan's executed a double play to close out the fourth inning when it seemed like the Bulldogs were about to start a rally after managing to get players on base after consecutive hits from Folsom seniors Hailey Scott and Cristina Jones.

Holtz played a crucial role on several plays in the outfield, including a diving catch in the bottom of the fifth inning.

"My centerfielder (Holtz) saved my butt like three times this game. I have to thank her for that because it'd be a whole different game if she didn't make those," Goold said.

Fanucchi pointed out the 14-year-old centerfielder as one of the reasons his team will play for the Section title this weekend.

"She kept us in the game. If she doesn't make those catches we lose," Fanucchi said.

Goold commit was able to pitch more calmly after her team scored the first run.

"It was huge relief because I knew I could do my job on the mound for our team and I knew my defense was solid, so I felt I could hold them down after one run," Goold added.

Lincoln now turns its attention to May 28 when it will square off against Sheldon for the Division 1 Section championship at Sacramento City College at 1:30 p.m.

Record reporter David Victor covers sports. He can be reached at dvictor@recordnet.com. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at recordnet.com/subscribenow.

