ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

GTA: Vice City fans mourn the passing of Ray Liotta

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qf7LL_0frdj7bx00

Ray Liotta, the legendary actor, has tragically passed away. Most are familiar with his work in Goodfellas, but an entire generation grew up knowing him as GTA: Vice City protagonist Tommy Vercetti.

Since news of Liotta’s death broke, GTA fans worldwide have been paying tribute. Either by simply sharing fond memories straight from those neon-hued streets of Vice City or by reminding us all of what a powerhouse Liotta was as an actor. Remember that when GTA: Vice City came out in 2002, when a-list actors never made appearances in video games. Ever a trailblazer, Liotta broke new ground.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most touching posts on social media from fans. Rest in peace, Mr. Liotta.

What a legend.

Talk about an all-timer.

RIP Ray Liotta (Voice of Tommy Vercetti) from gaming

RIP Ray liotta.. The legend will always live in our hearts from GTA

RIP Ray Liotta. Unbelievable performance in GTA from GTA

One of the best to ever do it.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

115K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy