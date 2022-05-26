GTA: Vice City fans mourn the passing of Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta, the legendary actor, has tragically passed away. Most are familiar with his work in Goodfellas, but an entire generation grew up knowing him as GTA: Vice City protagonist Tommy Vercetti.
Since news of Liotta’s death broke, GTA fans worldwide have been paying tribute. Either by simply sharing fond memories straight from those neon-hued streets of Vice City or by reminding us all of what a powerhouse Liotta was as an actor. Remember that when GTA: Vice City came out in 2002, when a-list actors never made appearances in video games. Ever a trailblazer, Liotta broke new ground.
Below, we’ve gathered some of the most touching posts on social media from fans. Rest in peace, Mr. Liotta.
What a legend.
Talk about an all-timer.
RIP Ray Liotta (Voice of Tommy Vercetti) from gaming
RIP Ray liotta.. The legend will always live in our hearts from GTA
