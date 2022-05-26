ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How to watch 'Letter to a Stranger' night at the L.A. Times Book Club

By Times staff
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

Authors Pico Iyer , Maggie Shipstead and Michelle Tea and editor Colleen Kinder will join the L.A. Times Book Club on May 26 to discuss “ Letter to a Stranger: Essays to the Ones Who Haunt Us .”

You can watch the conversation starting at 6 p.m. PT on YouTube , Twitter or Facebook .

Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds , who recently wrote about the 101 best California experiences , is the evening's guest interviewer. Sign up on Eventbrite for direct watch links and books autographed by all four contributors.

In a season when many are daring to travel again, “Letter to a Stranger” reminds us of the wondrous ways serendipity can strike when we leave familiar surroundings behind.

Iyer, Shipstead and Tea are among 65 writers who contributed essays about unforgettable encounters that altered their lives in unexpected ways.

The essays, rarely more than a few pages long, transport the reader to destinations near and far, from the Obyggdasetur Islands in Iceland to an abandoned hostel in the Peruvian Andes to a research station in Antarctica. The essayists recall connections they made while backpacking through Asia, working on cruise ships, riding in a Paris taxi or traveling in ancestral homelands.

“I think what surprised and humbled me editing the collection was just what a wide range of stranger dynamics people chose to explore,” Kinder says in a new interview . She expected writers to explore “the sense of aperture that you feel with strangers — the fact that oftentimes it’s easier to be honest with somebody you’re never going to see again than it is a recurring figure in your life.” Only a few writers actually address that “strangers on a train” theme directly, while many defined the word “stranger” more loosely.

“Letter to a Stranger" is the May selection of the L.A. Times Book Club .

Next up: On June 22 bestselling author and historian Ibram X. Kendi will join the L.A. Times Book Club in Los Angeles to discuss “ How to Raise an Antiracist .” Kendi's new book addresses such questions as: How do we talk to our children about racism? How do we teach children to be antiracist? How are kids at different ages experiencing race? Get tickets .

Sign up for the L.A. Times Book Club newsletter to become part of our community book club. We’ll keep you updated on the latest reads, discussions, giveaways and live events.

During the pandemic, The Times offered many book club and other events free and virtually to make it easy to participate from home. Now we need your help to support the newspaper's signature literary and literacy programs through the L.A. Times Community Fund .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Writer#The L A Times Book Club#Peruvian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
WWD

Dior Brings Vacation Pop-up to Historic Italian Beach Club

LA DOLCE VITA: To celebrate the launch of its annual Dioriviera beach collection, Dior is taking over a portion of one of Italy’s most exclusive beach clubs, the Bagni Fiore near Portofino. Located in the bay of Paraggi where boats are banned, the historic location has played host to...
LIFESTYLE
The Hollywood Reporter

Ari Emanuel Marries Fashion Designer Sarah Staudinger in France With Larry David Officiating

Ari Emanuel is a married man. The Endeavor founder and CEO wed fashion designer Sarah Staudinger in Saint-Tropez in the South of France this weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterEndeavor Beats Wall Street Estimates As Live Events Bounce BackEstelle Harris, the Nagging Mrs. Costanza on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 93Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel's 2021 Pay Package Tops $308M Thanks to IPO Equity Emanuel’s client Larry David served as the officiant at the wedding, which was attended by Emily Ratajkowski, Elon Musk, Sean Combs, Mark Wahlberg, Tyler Perry and Rahm Emanuel, Ari’s brother and former Chicago mayor who is now the U.S. ambassador to Japan. Emanuel led Endeavor through its first year as a publicly traded company last year, earning a pay package that topped $308 million, including a stock grant, bonus and equity award. Staudinger co-founded the L.A.-based fashion brand Staud with George Augusto in 2015. Four years later, she was featured in Forbes magazine’s “30 Under 30” list for art and style. The couple got engaged last year. This is the second marriage for Emanuel, who was previously wed to Sarah Addington. They filed for divorce in 2018 after two decades of marriage and have three kids together. Click here to read the full article.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
305K+
Followers
62K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy