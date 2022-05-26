Zion Williamson cleared to play
Andrew Lopez: Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions. Recent imaging showed continued improvement of the bone healing in his right fifth metatarsal.
Source: Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez
