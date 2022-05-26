Zion Williamson cleared to play

Andrew Lopez: Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions. Recent imaging showed continued improvement of the bone healing in his right fifth metatarsal.

Source: Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

No health restrictions on Zion is a the best development the Pelicans could have received this offseason.

Bigger than any draft pick or free agent pick up. – 4:02 PM

Duke Men’s Basketball: Zion got that K Center work in today!!! @Zionwilliamson -via Twitter / May 13, 2022

Andrew Lopez: Zion Williamson said he felt like could’ve played but his team + the coaching staff + the front office decided longevity was the best thing for him. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 29, 2022

Oleh Kosel: On today’s This Just In on ESPN, @Andrew Lopez told @maxkellerman that it is “highly unlikely we see Zion Williamson in this Pelicans-Suns first-round series. pic.twitter.com/XzTpHS9AMO -via Twitter @OlehKosel / April 22, 2022