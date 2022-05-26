ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Zion Williamson cleared to play

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Andrew Lopez: Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions. Recent imaging showed continued improvement of the bone healing in his right fifth metatarsal.

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star cleared for full basketball activities after missing season

cbssports.com/nba/news/zion-…5:47 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Zion Williamson cleared to return to play “without restrictions” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/26/zio…5:27 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

The Pelicans and Zion can agree on a contract extension starting July 1. Went long on that earlier this month. nola.com/sports/pelican…4:53 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Encouraging Zion update from the Pelicans today: The 21-year-old star has been cleared to play without any restrictions. No more guardrails. nola.com/sports/pelican…4:13 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

New Orleans Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson has been cleared for work without any restrictions. Pelicans added that recent imaging showed “continued improvement”in his right fifth metatarsal. – 4:10 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

The Pelicans announce that Zion Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions after imaging of his right fifth metatarsal showed continued improvement. – 4:06 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

No health restrictions on Zion is a the best development the Pelicans could have received this offseason.

Bigger than any draft pick or free agent pick up. – 4:02 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

New Orleans Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions. – 4:01 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Update from the Pelicans: After another round of medical imaging on his right foot, Zion Williamson has been cleared to play without any restrictions. – 4:01 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions.

Recent imaging showed continued improvement of the bone healing in his right fifth metatarsal. – 4:01 PM

Duke Men’s Basketball: Zion got that K Center work in today!!! @Zionwilliamson -via Twitter / May 13, 2022

Andrew Lopez: Zion Williamson said he felt like could’ve played but his team + the coaching staff + the front office decided longevity was the best thing for him. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 29, 2022

Oleh Kosel: On today’s This Just In on ESPN, @Andrew Lopez told @maxkellerman that it is “highly unlikely we see Zion Williamson in this Pelicans-Suns first-round series. pic.twitter.com/XzTpHS9AMO -via Twitter @OlehKosel / April 22, 2022

