Syracuse, NY

Fizz Five 5/26: WLAX Finale, MLAX Transfer Portal, MBB Non-Con and Football Win Totals

By Carter Bainbridge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarter Bainbridge and Cam Ezeir are back on Fizz Five this week to discuss all things Orange....

New Syracuse QB Del Rio-Wilson Called “First Class” By SEC Coach

Quarterback has been a source of angst for SU fans for years. As the Orange have struggled to get their footing for the last three years, the play under center has been the biggest inconsistency. Garrett Shrader showed promise at times last season, but the transfer of Carlos Del Rio-Wilson certainly makes things more interesting. At very least, it adds a quality option to the QB room.
SYRACUSE, NY
Dino Babers May Have To Make Hard Choices With Del Rio-Wilson, Shrader

The calendar is about to flick over to June, and Syracuse football recruiting is about to take center stage for a brief period of time. Pre-AAU season Class of ‘23 commitments will fill the headlines and then inevitably fade away until late August, but there’s one recent addition to SU’s football squad whose name may linger around all summer long – quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson.
SYRACUSE, NY
Three Reasons Garrett Shrader Should Improve in Year 2

Garrett Shrader took over as Syracuse’s starting quarterback in late September last season. The Mississippi State transfer had quite the introduction to the SU faithful. Shrader led the Orange to a thrilling walk-off win over new Tennessee Titan Malik Willis and Liberty. Over the course of Syracuse’s last eight games, Shrader’s performances were a mixed bag. There was his 400+ total yard effort against Virginia Tech. On the flip side, Shrader couldn’t eclipse 100 yards combined through the air and on the ground against Louisville three weeks later. So there were games where Shrader looked like the man to lead SU back to a bowl game, but there were others where he looked like Charlie Brown failing to kick the ball. Shrader had no consistency. Here are three reasons why that should change this year:
SYRACUSE, NY

