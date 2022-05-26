ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vasilije Micic staying in Europe?

By HoopsHype
 4 days ago
Ergin Ataman: “Like Messi’s transfer to France, like Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to different teams. We are doing everything we can to prevent this from happening. Our relations with Larkin as a club are very good. I think he likes the club and Istanbul very much, but ultimately the decision will be made by the player himself. As for Vasilije Micic’s situation, I think his contract has an NBA exit until July 20. Micic can’t play for any other club in Europe for 3 years, we signed the contract last season. He might consider it if he gets a big offer from the NBA. I think Micic enjoyed playing in Europe. The time will tell. Frankly, I think Micic will continue with us. I think he will be with us next season as well. There is not much we can do about it. I mean, he has a very good contract, but if there is a big offer from the NBA, we will try to fill his place. We want to continue with both players.”

Source: EuroHoops.net

Marc Stein: Oklahoma City acquired the rights to Micic in the same December 2020 deal in which it landed Al Horford from Philadelphia. The Thunder indeed also acquired a future first-round pick (2025) in the same trade. I’m told there is already NBA interest in Vasilije Micic, 28, for next season. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / May 21, 2022

“This one still feels amazing. Not much changed since five minutes ago. Still, I am speechless,” Vasilije Micic said after receiving the trophy from Euroleague Legend Vassilis Spanoulis, “These achievements will stay with me for all my life, it will stay marked in my heart as long as I play basketball and afterward. This would be impossible without my teammates. Four amazing years together, two titles. Team results are more important.” -via EuroHoops.net / May 21, 2022

Donatas Urbonas: Vasilije Micic on the possibility to go to the NBA next season: “I’m in a situation where I have two more years of the contract no matter what happens. But of course, I like to look at all kinds of challenges. If this option comes out, I would be ready to risk.” -via Twitter @Urbodo / May 21, 2022

