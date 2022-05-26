ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Goodfellas’ Star Ray Liotta Has Died At 67

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 102.3/92.7
Majic 102.3/92.7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXRwG_0frdfhgE00

Hollywood has lost one of its most beloved veterans today with recent confirmation that actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67 while on location in the Dominican Republic where he was shooting a movie.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Liotta reported died in his sleep, with no foul play suspected and no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death according to TMZ . Fiancée Jacy Nittolo is said to have been with him during the filming in DR, although it’s not clear if shewas the one who found him or what exactly caused his death overall. The movie he was shooting is allegedly titled Dangerous Waters , although his last Instagram post three weeks ago shows that he’s gearing up for the 2023 release of another film, Cocaine Bear, starring Felicity actress Keri Russell and Emmy winner Margo Martindale.

Take a look below at a brief synopsis of the late Ray Liotta’s illustrious career in Hollywood, via TMZ:

“Liotta is most known for his role in the 1990 Martin Scorcese masterpiece, ‘Goodfellas,’ where he played mobster Henry Hill alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. Ray lobbied hard for the role, and the film’s success opened the doors for him in Hollywood.

He’s also known for several other iconic roles in ‘Field of Dreams,’ ‘Cop Land,’ ‘Corrina Corrina’ and ‘Operation Dump Drop,’ ‘Unforgettabble’ and ‘Blow.’”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

We take this time to wish those close to Ray Liotta our deepest condolences, especially his fiancée Jacy and daughter Karsen. The legacy he left behind in Hollywood will forever be a testament to his talent as an actor, and future projects that will inevitably be released posthumously will show us that he was far from done in his career.

Rest forever in peace, fella.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Remembers Ray Liotta

Members of Hollywood and movie-lovers alike are shocked by the tragic and unexpected news of the passing of Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta. A major player in the film industry for decades now, Liotta has become a fixture in the business. Starring in some of the most iconic and memorable roles over the years. Shortly after the sad news became known on Thursday morning, May 26, classic television star Maureen McCormick expressed her sadness over Ray Liotta’s.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Ray Liotta, 1954-2022

R.I.P. Ray Liotta (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) Actor Ray Liotta, famed for his performance of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at 67.R.I.P. Ray Liotta Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)R.I.P. Ray Liotta 401343 06: Actor Ray Liotta attends the 2nd Annual American Film Market Award ceremony February 21, 2002 in Santa Monica, CA. New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye was honored. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)R.I.P. Ray Liotta LOS...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margo Martindale
Person
Keri Russell
Person
Henry Hill
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Ray Liotta
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Ray Liotta: Remembering His Greatest Roles

Actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67. It goes without saying that Liotta was a legend of the screen, with iconic roles across many films, TV shows, and even video games. Not that he's gone, we're celebrating the life and career of Ray Liotta, by looking back at some of his most memorable roles.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Ray Liotta Dead at 67, Passed in His Sleep in Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta is dead ... the actor passed away while in the Dominican Republic. Ray was shooting a movie called "Dangerous Waters" on the island, and a source close to the actor tells TMZ ... he died in his sleep. We're also told there was nothing suspicious about the death, and no foul play is suspected.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro praise Ray Liotta following actor’s death

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro have led tributes to Goodfellas star Ray Liotta, who has died aged 67.Scorsese, who directed both actors in the 1990 film, praised the “uniquely gifted” and “courageous” performer, adding he would “always be proud” of the work they had done together.Liotta’s publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed to the PA news agency the actor had died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest movie Dangerous Waters.His fiancee Jacy Nittolo was on location at the time of his death, Ms Allen said.Liotta is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Twitter#Instagram#Unforgettabble
Outsider.com

Ray Liotta Reportedly Had 3 Movies in the Works at the Time of His Death

According to reports, Hollywood actor and beloved icon Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep while filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic. Liotta, who got his breakout role in the 1990 crime drama Goodfellas, was on a path to resurgence. At the time of his death, he had three movies in the works, according to his IMDb page. When the 67-year-old passed away, he was on location filming his new movie, Dangerous Waters. He was also working on April 29, 1992, a drama that follows the 1992 L.A. riots. Liotta was also filming a new movie called Substance alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. According to IMDb, the plot is currently under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bo Burnham releases unseen material from Inside on Netflix special’s first anniversary

Bo Burnham has dropped over an hour of unseen material from his 2021 Netflix special Inside on its first anniversary on Monday (30 May). Sharing the news on social media, the American comedian wrote: “A year ago, I released a special called Inside. I’ve spent the last two months editing together material that I shot for the special but didn’t end up using...“It will be on my YouTube channel in one hour,” he tweeted on Monday evening, adding: “I hope you enjoy it.” The edited special, titled The Inside Outtakes, was posted to Burnham’s YouTube channel soon after, as...
TV & VIDEOS
Majic 102.3/92.7

Majic 102.3/92.7

52
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Real Sound of the DMV

 https://mymajicdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy