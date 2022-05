With the Eastern Conference Finals wrapping up last night, we now know the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will face off in the NBA Finals this year. Both teams have been phenomenal during this playoff run and will have a highly competitive series to determine who will take home the Larry O’Brien trophy when all is said and done. But who do the NBA fans think is going to win it all this year?

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO