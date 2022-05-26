ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebration In Order: Release Date For ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Announced

Source: Disney Plus / Disney Plus

If you’ve missed the escapades of the Mandalorian and Grogu, we’ve got some good news for you!

Thursday afternoon (May 25), at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration , executive producer Jon Favreau announced that the live-action Star Wars series would be returning to Disney+ for season 3 in February 2023. Before making appearances in this year’s ‘ The Book of Boba Fett ,’ the last time we seen the duo was in December 2020 when season two ended.

Grogu was taken away for Jedi training by Luke Skywalker in the finale of the second season. We then seen The Child reunited with Din Djarin after making the tough decision to forego the training. In Season 3, we can expect to see Mando heading to home planet of the Mandalorians, Mandalore, in search for forgiveness. We’ll also see Grogu get more in tune with his powers which directly leads to the villain Moff Gideon’s continued pursuit of them.

Pedro Pascal will return this season as Din Djarin. Other stars returning include Giancarlo Esposito as the villainous Moff Gideon, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga. Christopher Lloy d (Back to the Future) will join the cast in an unidentified role.

The Mandalorian’s return wasn’t the only big news announced today at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration being held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. The Rogue One prequel ‘Andor’ will launch exclusively on Disney+ on August 31 with the first two episodes. You can check out the trailer below. It was also revealed that ‘Ahsoka’ starring Rosario Dawson and ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ starring Jude Law will be released in 2023.

All this excitement is compounded by the fact that the highly-anticipated Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen led ‘ Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘ releases tomorrow, Friday May 27.

Are you excited for the return of The Mandalorian? Which other Star Wars shows are you looking forward to? Will you be watching Obi-Wan Kenobi when it releases? Be sure to let us know in the comments and stay tuned for more updates.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Fans Think Mystery Bacta Tank Character Could Be Starkiller

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer has left many with more questions than answers, particularly when it comes to a character that Cal Kestis finds in a bacta tank. Respawn and EA finally revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earlier this week after several years of waiting. The 2019 game was a major hit commercially and critically, partially because it was the first story driven Star Wars game in nearly a decade, so it scratched a major itch for fans. The game also introduced fans to a whole new character, allowing them to experience the world of Star Wars through a new lens and it appears that's going to continue.
The Mandalorian: Beloved Character Sports Drastic New Look for Season 3

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Star Wars Celebration finally made its return much to the delight of diehard followers of the science-fiction franchise. True to form, the spectacle which runs until May 29th was home to several explosive reveals and announcements — including the debut of the first official teaser for The Mandalorian Season 3.
Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
