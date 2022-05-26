SI's Top 25: Aggies on Brink of Playoff?

A&M has routinely found itself near the top of most early rankings. Can the Aggies make a Playoff push this season?

The Texas A&M Aggies' new-and-improved roster of talented recruits brings College Football Playoff-or-bust expectations to College Station. A&M is certainly making the moves necessary for an appearance in the playoff and the rest of the college football world seems to agree.

Sports Illustrated-based platform, Athlon Sports, released an early top 25 rankings Thursday for the upcoming college football season and has the Aggies ranked at No. 5 in the country.

The usual suspects round out the top four, as Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson are the first four teams on the list, respectively.

Here's what the rankings had to say about A&M:

Under coach Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M is assembling the roster to do so, which was bolstered by the No. 1 recruiting haul this cycle. Although the Aggies beat Alabama in '21, getting past the Crimson Tide again will require some answers to emerge on both sides of the ball. Although Johnson, Haynes King and touted freshman Conner Weigman are all capable, the quarterback battle between this trio will continue into the fall. Also, the Aggies need to hit on more big plays in the passing game after connecting on just 11 completions of 40-plus yards over the last two years. True freshman Evan Stewart will help right away on the outside, teaming with Ainias Smith to give the offense two standout playmakers. Running back Isaiah Spiller is off to the NFL, but Devon Achane is the next backfield star. Three starters return up front, but guard Kenyon Green will be missed. Texas A&M's defense held teams to 15.9 points a game and 4.7 yards per play last fall. Coordinator Mike Elko left to be the head coach at Duke, but Fisher hired DJ Durkin away from Ole Miss to call plays in '22. This unit lost a handful of key players up front and safety Leon O'Neal also departed. The elite recruiting haul should quickly restock the trenches, and even with O'Neal gone, the secondary - led by Antonio Johnson and Demani Richardson - is poised to rank as one of the best in college football.

The Aggies open up the 2022-2023 season at home against Sam Houston State.

