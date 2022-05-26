ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode keyboardist, dead at 60

By Brayden Stamps, Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ex4kD_0frdfRVU00

HIGH POINT, N.C. ( WGHP ) — Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died at the age of 60, the band announced in a statement Thursday.

Fletcher is best known for being a founding member of the English electronic music band.

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dead at 67, sources say

Depeche Mode released the following statement on their Twitter :

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher. Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

The band’s origins date back to the late 1970s, according to Consequence of Sound, when Fletcher started to play music with future bandmate Vince Clarke.

The band was initially named Composition of Sound, but decided to rename the group , officially launching in 1980 as Depeche Mode after singer David Gahan stumbled across a French fashion magazine by the same name.

Depeche Mode is probably best known for its 1990 smash hit “Enjoy the Silence,” as well as “Personal Jesus,” “People are People” and “Policy of Truth.”

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

‘Pistol’ takes aim at band behind birth of British punk rock

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Danny Boyle always has taken a very unique approach to every project he has directed whether it be a film like “Trainspotting” or the opening ceremonies of the 2012 Summer Olympics. He has always been a rebel with a cause. So, it is no wonder Boyle was compelled to take a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 people wounded in stabbing at south Bakersfield shopping center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a stabbing that left two people wounded at a shopping center Saturday night on Wible Road near Highway 99. Police were called to Wible Road near Highway 99 at around 7 p.m. for report of a stabbing. One person suffered a minor injuries to their lower body. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Clarke
Person
Ray Liotta
KGET

Coroner identifies 21-year-old killed in Rosedale Highway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 21-year-old man killed in a crash last week along Rosedale Highway west of Bakersfield. The coroner identified Christopher Ulloa Jr. of Bakersfield as the driver who died on May 26 in a two-vehicle crash on Rosedale Highway at Cannon Street. According to CHP, Ulloa’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire severely damages several Oildale businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire has caused major damage to several Oildale businesses Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were called to State Road and Olive Drive for reports of a grass fire at around 1 p.m. A 20,000 square foot structure housing three businesses caught fire. Two were automotive businesses and the third was a bar. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of killing mom, stepfather to be resentenced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of fatally shooting his mother and stepfather will continue to serve life in prison, but he must return to Kern County due to an error made at sentencing, an appellate court has ruled. A jury in 2020 convicted Derek Connell of first-degree murder for killing his stepfather, Chris […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman convicted in baby’s death to be resentenced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman convicted of murder in the death of her 3-month-old daughter will return to Kern County for resentencing, where a lesser prison term could be imposed. A three-justice panel from the 5th District Court of Appeal found no errors were committed by the judge or attorneys, but a change in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fashion#Keyboardist#Wghp#English#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

1 dead in crash on Alfred Harrell Hwy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a rollover crash along Alfred Harrell Highway Sunday night, according to CHP. The crash was reported at around 8:10 p.m. on Alfred Harrell Highway near Hart Park. One vehicle rolled over and landed in a ditch off the road. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
KGET

Eric Early discusses campaign for CA attorney general

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Eric Early, a Republican and former lead counsel for the recent recall effort of Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his run for California attorney general. Early explains his past runs for office, why he believes his support of former President Donald Trump will not […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Why Memorial Day was moved to always be on Monday

Memorial Day, a federal holiday commemorating those who died while serving in the military, was celebrated on the same day of the month every year for a century before Congress voted to move it to always land on a Monday.
POLITICS
KGET

KGET

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy